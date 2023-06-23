Home > Television > Sex and the City Are Carrie and Aidan End Game in 'And Just Like That'? Aidan Shaw will be featured in Season 2 of 'And Just Like That.' Do Aidan and Carrie end up together? Let's take a walk down memory lane. By Allison Hunt Jun. 22 2023, Published 10:55 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@StreamOnMax

And just like that (see what we did there?), we are back with another season of our favorite foursome ... we mean threesome as the ladies from Sex and the City are back with Season 2 of the popular sequel, And Just Like That. And with the second season comes even more familiar faces. Insert one Aidan Shaw.

That's right folks, somehow after everything that Carrie has put him through, Aidan, played by the ever charming John Corbett, is here for Season 2 of And Just Like That. Naturally fans are wondering with Big finally out of the picture, do Carrie and Aidan end up together? Let's take a walk down memory lane and try to figure it out, shall we?

Do Carrie and Aidan end up together in ‘And Just Like That’?

Carrie and Aidan first met during Season 3 of Sex and the City. Aidan's dog literally humped Carrie's leg creating somewhat of a meet-cute between the two. On an impulse, Carrie bought one of Aidan's chairs and their romance began.

Everything was going well except they had one big problem in the form of Big. Although Big was married, his presence definitely was a constant obstacle in their relationship, eventually even leading to an affair and consequently Carrie and Aidan's first breakup during the same season.

During Season 4, Carrie and Aidan gave things another go and were even more serious. The pair moved in together and even got engaged. However, there was still the Big problem (pun intended). Carrie realized that Aidan was pushing to marry her because he still didn't fully trust her. Carrie, in turn, felt that she wasn't ready to get married and the pair broke up again.

Carrie and Aidan reconnect again during the second Sex and the City movie. The pair shared a kiss although they were both married at the time. During the series premiere of And Just Like That, Big dies, making him not so much of a problem anymore. Big's death left the door wide open for Carrie to have a new love interest in Season 2: enter Aidan.

We have known for months now that Aidan would be in the Season 2 of And Just Like That with what the show has been posting on their Instagram page, but the trailer that dropped further explains their rekindling...

At the end of the trailer, we get a clip of an email being sent to Aidan Shaw. The email, with some parts filled in the blank by us, reads: "Hey Stranger... Remember me? IF this is still your email, it's me — Carrie. Was just thinking [about you] the other day ... and I wondered how you were doing. So, how are you doing? [Hope to] hear from you."

We then cut to Carrie and Aidan being at a restaurant together. They obviously share a kiss based on the IG post above and spend multiple days together based on Carrie's outfits in the shots posted so far.