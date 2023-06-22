Home > Television > Sex and the City Che and Miranda Face Multiple Obstacles in ‘and Just Like That’ Season 2 (SPOILERS) Season 1 of ‘And Just Like That’ followed Che and Miranda’s blossoming romance as they moved to LA. But did their affair last in Season 2? By Elizabeth Randolph Jun. 22 2023, Published 4:01 a.m. ET Source: Max

In the Season 1 finale, Miranda dropped her life in New York to move to Los Angeles, Calif. with Che so they could pursue their TV pilot in Hollywood. While the moment was undeniably romantic, the first few episodes of Season 2 have fans wondering if Miranda and Che are still together.

Are Che and Miranda together on ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2?

Che and Miranda’s romance happened when Miranda was still married to Steve. Although the longtime couple had problems, Steve seemed committed to making their family work for their son, Brady (Niall Cunningham). Unfortunately for Steve, Miranda was drawn to Che from the moment they met, prompting her to divorce Steve toward the end of the first season.

After leaving Steve, Miranda instantly immersed herself in her and Che’s relationship. Luckily, the choice paid off, since Che and Miranda are still together in Season 2! However, every relationship has problems, as the couple has learned since cohabitating in LA.

During the first few episodes of the season, Miranda fears Che isn’t as committed to the relationship as she is. She notices they don’t bring her to any of their comedy shows and is worried that Che isn’t ready to take their romance out of the bedroom. Miranda also noticed that Che no longer feels comfortable with their girlfriend holding them at night.

Thankfully, the drama was all in Miranda’s head, since Che’s ambivalence about the LA move had nothing to do with her. They reveal that the pressure to be thin for their TV show made them insecure about their body, so they didn’t want to be held.

Once Miranda realizes Che isn’t planning on bailing, she assures her partner that they are “the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen.” The affirmation prompts Che to order a pizza, which Miranda chokes should probably have a “thin crust.” But shortly after moving past the miscommunication, Miranda made a shocking discovery that could change her and Che’s future.

Miranda worries she doesn’t “know” Che after a shocking ‘AJLT’ twist.

In the second episode of AJLT Season 2, Miranda goes stir-crazy sitting in her and Che’s LA apartment while Che shoots their pilot and is away from her BFFs, Carrie and Charlotte. Eventually, Miranda, who revealed she had an alcohol addiction in Season 1, finds a local AA meeting and meets Allie (Keilly McQuail), who encourages her to volunteer at the beach.

Miranda agrees to volunteer but runs into an issue once she’s there. After being on her phone all day, she ultimately loses it and believes it’s trapped in the pile of seaweed she helped the group clean. She continues digging for the phone to no avail and eventually uses a phone from a surfer to call Carrie for Che’s number.

Once she reaches Che, Miranda asks them to pick her up. Che hesitates because they and Miranda were supposed to be at dinner with Tony Danza (yes, THAT Tony Danza), who was playing Che’s Mexican dad on their show, even though he’s Italian. Miranda tells Che she will miss the dinner, and Che says they “have a plan” and asks Miranda to stay where she is.

Moments later, Miranda sees a purple pickup truck near the beach where she’s standing. A gentleman calls Miranda’s name and ushers her into the car. After a few moments of small talk, the man, Lyle, informs Miranda that he isn’t just Che’s friend — he’s their ex-husband!

A shocked Miranda continues the car ride and then confronts Che when they get home. Che explains their marriage to Lyle is only legal on paper and says they’ve been separated for years. The explanation isn’t enough for Miranda, who says she doesn’t feel like she “knows” who Che is and worries they’re moving too fast.