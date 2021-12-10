Susan Sharon's Beef With Carrie Dates Back to 'Sex and the City' — What Happened?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

HBO brings us And Just Like That, and with it, characters we had completely forgotten from the original Sex and the City.

We all remember Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha (who’s not returning to And Just Like That), plus some of their questionable love interests. However, two-episode guest characters like Susan Sharon left even the most dedicated Sex and the City fans confused.