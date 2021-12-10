Susan Sharon's Beef With Carrie Dates Back to 'Sex and the City' — What Happened?By Jamie Lerner
Dec. 10 2021, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That.
HBO brings us And Just Like That, and with it, characters we had completely forgotten from the original Sex and the City.
We all remember Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha (who’s not returning to And Just Like That), plus some of their questionable love interests. However, two-episode guest characters like Susan Sharon left even the most dedicated Sex and the City fans confused.
When Susan Sharon makes a comeback in And Just Like That, she shocks even Carrie and Miranda. Since she’s back in the reboot series, we’re all wondering who Susan is and what happened with her in the original. Portrayed by Molly Price, Susan Sharon might play a bigger role in And Just Like That amid Samantha’s absence.
Susan Sharon was a side character in ‘Sex and the City.’
In the original series, Susan Sharon first appears in Season 2, Episode 2, “The Awful Truth.” In the episode, her husband, Richard, kicks Carrie out of their apartment after she and Susan go on a night out.
Afterward, Susan calls Carrie up to get her advice on whether she should leave her husband. Although Carrie tries to sidestep the conversation, Susan takes their talk as a sign to leave Richard. But at the end of the episode, Susan and Richard reunite.
Then, Susan Sharon shows up once more in Season 4, Episode 15's “Change of a Dress.” Now bleached blonde, Susan meets Aidan, Carrie’s fiancé at the time, though Carrie is unwilling to reveal to her old friend who Aidan really is. But we never see Susan again in Sex and the City. Why is that? We might just find out in And Just Like That.
Susan Sharon makes a comeback in ‘And Just Like That.’
In Episode 2 of And Just Like That, Susan attends Big’s funeral and stands out for speaking her mind about how poorly he treated Carrie. She whispers to a friend that Big was “a prick” and later decides to catch up with her old friends, Carrie and Miranda.
“I forgive you. It’s over and in the past,” she tells Carrie. “When I read the obit in the Times, I said to myself, ‘Susan Sharon, life is too short to hold a grudge… And go to Carrie and make things right with her, whether she wants to or not.’”
But when Susan leaves and Miranda asks Carrie what happened between the two of them, Carrie replies, “No idea.”
So, what did Carrie do to Susan Sharon in ‘Sex and the City’?
Well, because Susan is only in two episodes of Sex and the City, whatever happened between them might not have occurred on screen. On the other hand, Susan might have just been holding a grudge against Carrie for feeling like Carrie was responsible for messing with her marriage.
Regardless, it seems like we may find out more in And Just Like That. In a leaked script, we learn that there was more to Big that Carrie didn’t know about. Perhaps Susan knew some of Big’s secrets, and comes back to tell Carrie what was really going on.
Maybe Susan will replace the hole left by Samantha’s absence. Regardless, if we get more Molly Price in And Just Like That, we definitely won’t mind.
New episodes of And Just Like That drop every Thursday on HBO Max.