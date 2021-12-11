Who Plays Brady in HBO Max's 'And Just Like That'? — Miranda Hobbes' Ginger Son Is All Grown Up

Brady is now 17 years old, has a girlfriend named Luisa Torres (Cree Cicchino), smokes weed (at least when offered), and frequently bickers with his fierce mama bear of a mother, Miranda. Everyone in the Hobbes/Brady household is simultaneously tired and wired — and by that we mean miserable.

"Are Steve and I a couple anymore, or just roommates with ice cream and a kid?" Miranda says to Charlotte in a preview for upcoming And Just Like That episodes. Has Brady been the only thing gluing Miranda and Steve's relationship together this whole time? It's not clear yet.