Is Sara Ramirez Leaving 'and Just Like That'? Fans Are Beyond Over Che Diaz To say Sara Ramirez's 'AJLT' character, Che Diaz, isn't a fan favorite would be quite the understatement. Is the actor finally ready to bow out? By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 13 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

By the time they booked their role as Che Diaz, a nonbinary comedian and podcaster on the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez already had an impressive resume. So many fans were elated to see the Tony winner on TV again. Unfortunately, since Che appeared on the Max streamer, they have been an unwelcome guest among longtime viewers.

Sara, who also identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns like their character, has defended Che’s actions in the past and signed up for Season 2 of And Just Like That, which debuted in June 2023. But with recent changes to Che and Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) relationship could the second season be Sara’s last? Here’s everything to know.

Source: Max

Is Sara Ramirez leaving ‘And Just Like That’? Season 2 tested Che’s and Miranda’s romance.

Che connected with Miranda after meeting at a funeral. They had an affair, leading Miranda to divorce her husband, Steve (David Eigenberg). In the Season 1 finale, they moved to LA to shoot a sitcom based on their life. However, their relationship became strained in Season 2.

In S2, Ep. 5, “Trick or Treat,” Che orchestrated a focus group for their new TV show during the episode. As they listened to the focus group, they realized that most of the group — namely the sole gender-queer person in the room — thinks their show is a “boomer” and “dad joke” idea of what queer and nonbinary person is like, as the gender-queer group member stated.

Source: Max

Following their horrid focus group experience, Che discovered ABC canceled their pilot. They take their frustrations out on their “cheerleader,” Miranda, and tell her they “need space” for a few days. Miranda obliged and encouraged Che to take all the necessary time and agreed to stay with Nya (Karen Pittman).

Che and Miranda’s difficult moment isn’t yet confirmed to be the end of their relationship. Sara also hasn’t mentioned leaving the show for now, so there’s still a possibility Miranda and Che figure things out. However, many fans hope that doesn’t happen and that Che can continue needing “space” for the rest of the series.

Source: Max

Why do ‘AJLT’ fans hate Che?

Fans have criticized Che’s character on And Just Like That since they first appeared on the show. Kevin Fallon of The Daily Beast once even called them “insufferable” in a harsh critique. Many viewers, specifically those who identify as queer and nonbinary, admittedly don’t relate to the sole LGBTQ+ character on the show’s experience (not even their incredibly coiffed haircut).

For longtime SATC fans (myself included), the Che hate continued after the cannabis connoisseur started dating Miranda. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with changing your sexual preferences at any time in life, fans believed Miranda and Steve were soulmates and that they would stay together. When it didn’t happen, many of us blamed Che, which makes their Season 2 actions towards Miranda even worse.

Che Diaz is to @AndJustLikeThat as Jar Jar Binks was to @starwars … absolutely unnecessary and a complete mess! pic.twitter.com/CTORFz1y9c — low expectations (@1978low) July 6, 2023

Now HBO/MAX, how about taking that same feedback from the focus group about the storyline of Che and apply it to Che Diaz character irl—>and do something. #AndJustLikeThat — LordSatchelReynolde (@DoctorCee2) July 13, 2023

In February 2022, Sara addressed the social media backlash Che received during Season 1 of AJLT. The actor said they are “very much aware” of the Che slander. Nonetheless, they defended their character by stating Che isn’t, and shouldn’t, be the sole representative of the LGBTQ+ community and is just being “themselves.” The actor also mentioned they aren’t in control of “writing” the disgraced character.

Me to the writers of #ajlt



For turning Carrie into a rich, uncool, prude.

Charlotte into a Cumslut caricature of herself.

Miranda into Cynthia Nixon.



and for torturing us with Che Diaz one of the worst written LGBTQ in the history of TV. pic.twitter.com/fId03kPgli — Jamesy ™️ (@youknowwhat6504) July 7, 2023