Miranda and Steve's Break Up in 'And Just Like That...' Is Still Upsetting Fans

'Sex and the City' fans still don't get why Miranda and Steve broke up in 'And Just Like That...' so what exactly happened to their marriage? By Brittany Frederick Jun. 21 2023, Published 9:20 p.m. ET Source: HBO Steve and Miranda in 'And Just Like That...' Season 1.

The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That... was full of surprising plot twists, but one of the biggest was Miranda and Steve's break up. Longtime fans who watched the characters fall in love on the original series were shocked when Cynthia Nixon's Miranda asked Steve (played by David Eigenberg) for a divorce in Season 1 of the revival.

What exactly led to the demise of Miranda and Steve's marriage? Why are Sex and the City fans so upset about it that it remains a talking point ahead of the And Just Like That... Season 2 premiere on June 22, 2023? And does the split mean that audiences have seen the last of Steve in the franchise? Keep reading for everything we know.

Source: HBO Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che (Sara Ramirez) in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2.

Who is Miranda dating in 'And Just Like That' Season 2?

During the first season of And Just Like That..., Miranda found herself attracted to Che Diaz (played by Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez), a comedian and podcast host. The fifth episode "Tragically Hip" showed Miranda cheating on Steve with Che, and two episodes later in "Sex and the Widow," Miranda confessed her love for Che. The plotline moved so quickly that some viewers were thrown—and the season ended with Miranda deciding to move to Los Angeles in order to be with Che.

But from the first episode, And Just Like That... created problems in Miranda and Steve's relationship. She was shown to cope with her stress by drinking, and Episode 3, "When in Rome..." saw Miranda confess to Charlotte that she and Steve were not having sex. "Tragically Hip" also provided the best explanation for why Miranda left Steve, even though it wouldn't happen for another three episodes. She admitted to Carrie that she was unhappy in her marriage, and in her life overall.

Miranda is still dating Che in And Just Like That... Season 2, as the two are seen together in the season's official trailer. However, will their relationship be the fresh start that Miranda was looking for? And what happens next for Steve?

Source: HBO And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

Will Steve return in 'And Just Like That' Season 2?

Given where Season 1 left off, the big question for Miranda fans in And Just Like That... Season 2 is if her choice to break up with Steve and start over with Che will be everything she wanted it to be. She not only ended her marriage, but she moved across the country, and the Max original series seems like it's not giving her a happy ending just yet. "I don't know who you are," Miranda says in the trailer, presumably to Che. "Is there something you're not telling me?"

Viewers are also still worried about Steve, given that they came to love him over the course of the original series and also want him to be happy. They can breathe a sigh of relief, because he hasn't been written out of the show. David Eigenberg appears briefly in the trailer at roughly the 1:10 mark—so Steve is back for at least one episode in And Just Like That... Season 2. Whether that means he sees Miranda again is something else audiences can talk about ahead of the premiere.