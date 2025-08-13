Brandon Blackstock Apparently Had a Relationship With Kelly Clarkson's Former PA The two were apparently "soulmates." By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 13 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the news that Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died on Aug. 7, we continue to learn more about his relationships in the days leading up to his death. Kelly and Brandon divorced in 2020, although they remained committed co-parents to the children that they shared.

In Brandon's obituary, we learned that he was in a relationship with Brittney Marie Jones, who is identified there as his partner "in life and in business." Brittney worked as a production assistant for Kelly from 2016 to 2018, leading many to want to learn more about the pair's relationship. Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about Brittney Marie Jones's relationship with Brandon Blackstock.

According to her LinkedIn page, Brittney worked as a production assistant for Kelly from 2016 to 2018 and then transitioned to an executive management assistant role with Brandon. Her profile stipulates, though, that she continued to help manage "day-to-day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson." Two years later, in June of 2020, she became an executive assistant for V Bar B Cattle Co., a Montana ranch owned by Blackstock. This was the same month Kelly filed for divorce.

Brittney was Kelly Clarkson's assistant.

In Brandon's obituary, Brittney is described as a "beautiful and loving partner in life and in business." The obituary also says that the couple had "started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.” In a separate Facebook post, Brittney's father Larry paid tribute to Brandon following his death.

In the post, Larry said that Brandon was his daughter's "soulmate" and said that he "considered him my son." He also described him as a good man. It seems clear, then, that Brittney and Brandon were in a quite serious, committed relationship at the time of his death, although what's less clear is when the relationship might have started and whether there was any overlap with his relationship with Kelly.

Brittney Marie Jones worked for Kelly Clarkson when Brandon Blackstock was the singer’s manager. pic.twitter.com/ltJHHukceH — Olivia Emma (@OliviaEmma17579) August 13, 2025

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years.

Kelly and Brandon were married from 2013 to 2020, and share daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9. The two finalized their divorce in 2022, and Kelly has occasionally spoken about her experience with divorce in public. "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision," she said during an interview on the IRL podcast.