Tom Dundon's Wife Enjoys Staying Away From the Spotlight The businessman is getting ready to acquire the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the 2025-2026 season. By Diego Peralta Updated Aug. 14 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @NORTH CAROLINA SPORTS NETWORK

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't captured a Stanley Cup under Tom Dundon's tenure, but that doesn't mean that the successful businessman hasn't looked for strategies to lead the team towards glory. The billionaire is also looking for his portfolio to grow thanks to new franchises and the opportunity to expand his business.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Tom can't do all of this alone. The billionaire counts on the support of his wife for every venture he dives into, as well as every season the Carolina Hurricanes take on. Who is Tom's wife, Veruschka Dundon? Here's what we know about the woman who married the billionaire more than two decades ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tom Dundon's wife, Veruschka Dundon?

While the billionaire businessman spends his day managing his assets, his wife, Veruschka Dundon, has chosen to keep her privacy. Even if Veruschka isn't in the spotlight as much as her husband, the couple has stayed together for more than twenty years, according to Adarsh Nursing College Patiala.

This means that Veruschka and Tom got married years before the executive acquired the Carolina Hurricanes. In 2018, the National Hockey League announced that the billionaire had purchased the team with an impressive 61% ownership to his name. Peter Karmanos retained the rest of the rights over the Hurricanes as part of the deal.

Article continues below advertisement

The Carolina Hurricanes continued to play under these terms until 2021, when the NHL reported that Tom had acquired full ownership over the brand. With Veruschka by his side, the businessman continues to expand his sports empire over time. Throughout the entire transaction, Veruschka decided to stay away from the media attention that surrounded her husband.

According to D Magazine, Tom and Veruschka owned one of the most expensive homes in Dallas in 2023. It had eight beds, eight baths, and two pickleball courts.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Tom and Veruschka Dundon have any kids?

According to Sports Business Journal, Tom and Veruschka Dundon have five children together. Caden, Dax, Drew, Blake, and Tagan are the names of the youngsters who will one day inherit their father's wealth, alongside every asset Tom has managed to acquire over the years. Their ages range from 7 to 22. Veruschka is the parent who focuses on the family's home life, while Tom takes care of the business.

Article continues below advertisement

Veruschka Dundon continued to support her husband throughout the recent acquisition of the Portland Trail Blazers. Tom is getting ready to manage the NBA franchise, with Sports Business Journal stating that the billionaire wishes to keep the team in Portland. Over the years, the franchise has been associated with Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and other names that have become landmarks in the Trail Blazers's history.