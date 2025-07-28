Details on Why Former NBA Player Marcus Morris Was Arrested in Florida Marcus Morris is considered a free agent in the NBA now. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 28 2025, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@foestar13

Former NBA star Marcus Morris, who played for multiple teams throughout his basketball career, was arrested on July 27, 2025, in Florida, per TMZ. The outlet reported that the once booked and busy NBA player was booked on a charge after he was arrested in Broward County, Fla. But why was Marcus Morris arrested, and what has he said about his charge?

Marcus played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets at different points in his career. According to the NBA, his career started off strong in 2011 when he played for the Houston Rockets. He went on to make the leap to other teams. Before that, he played in college. After the 2023-2024 season, however, Marcus became a free agent, and he was not signed with a team at the time of his arrest.

Why was Marcus Morris arrested?

According to TMZ, Marcus was arrested on a charge of fraud. Per Local10 News in Miami, Fla., Marcus was arrested at an airport due to writing a check with insufficient funds in his account, thus the fraud charge. In other words, he was accused of writing a bad check. In most cases, when this happens, the check bounces, indicating that the payee does not have sufficient funds in their account to cover the cost of the transaction for which the check was written.

Immediately following the arrest, Marcus did not publicly share whether he was guilty of the charge or other details surrounding what happened leading to his arrest. According to OCNJ Daily, Marcus faces a felony charge, which is pretty serious in the state of Florida. Because Marcus was reportedly charged with a felony, that means his check was likely upward of $150, which carries possible jail time.

BREAKING: Marcus Morris arrested for fraud, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/u3WpBetgZ6 — Scams Charnia (@ScamsCharnia) July 27, 2025

According to Florida's State Attorney Jack Campbell, 2nd Judicial Circuit, a third-degree felony conviction could mean up to five years in a state prison and even a $5,000 fine. However, if the individual is a first-time offender, they might get off with probation, restitution, and entering a program about financial counseling. They might also be sentenced to community service as part of the deal.

Marcus Morris's brother spoke about the arrest.

Although Marcus did not publicly share any information about his arrest and alleged crime following the news of his reported fraudulent check, his brother, Keef Morris, did. Keef shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about Marcus's arrest. In it, he promised that the truth would come to light and he asserted his brother's innocence.

"The wording is crazy," he wrote. "D--n for that amount of money, they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud s--t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y'all hear the real story on this s--t man. All I can say is lesson learned. Bro will tell y'all tomorrow. This weird s--t gave me a headache. Can't stop nothin'!"