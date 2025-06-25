Cooper Flagg, Top Player in 2025 NBA Draft, Is Reportedly Dating This Fellow Athlete Rumors pair this star NBA hopeful with a fellow athlete. By Ivy Griffith Published June 25 2025, 6:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being one of the first ten picks of the NBA Draft is an extraordinary honor. It means that not only have you accomplished great things in high school, but your talent is expected to translate well to the big time, and teams are willing to compete for your contract. Enter: Cooper Flagg, top NBA Draft pick of 2025.

On the court, he's a fierce offensive player known for incredible versatility and the ability to pass like he's always been an NBA pro. But many fans wonder what he's like when he's not on the court. Here's what we know about who the 18-year-old is dating and why he's such a big deal.

Who is Cooper Flagg dating?

Cooper started his impressive career as a Duke Blue Devil forward, earning a noteworthy number of awards in college including the Naismith Award and multiple Player of the Year wins (per ESPN). But who is Cooper off the court?

Unfortunately, he's fairly private about his life at home, so we don't know much about who he is behind the jersey and star power. According to USAToday's For the Win, there is a rumor that Cooper has been dating the same woman since high school, and there may or may not be a deleted video somewhere on the internet of him attending the prom with her.

FTW goes so far as to note that rumors point to this mystery girlfriend as being a Wake Forest soccer team player named Lola Ressler. Lola and Cooper both attended the same high school, Monteverde Academy. However, this is all rumor and speculation. And in several formal public appearances, Cooper has been alone. So for now, it's unclear who exactly he is dating, if anyone.

Cooper was the top pick ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, with good reason.

If you aren't deep in the world of the NBA, you might wonder, "What's the big deal about Cooper?" If you heard anything about the 2025 NBA Draft, you've definitely heard his name. And for good reason.

CBS Sports writes that Cooper possesses "preternatural timing and instincts," as well as the kind of "passing vision" required of a lead guard. The outlet also notes that Cooper can shoot from anywhere, explaining that he "shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range and made 84 percent of his free throws."

In layman's terms, that means that Cooper is versatile, skilled, and filled with promise as a forward and lead guard, making him an absolute stellar take for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 Draft.