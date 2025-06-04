Tom Thibodeau's Net Worth Is Indicative of His Decades-Long Career as an NBA Coach Tom Thibodeau coached the Knicks from 2020 until 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Updated June 4 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau joined the team in 2020, he led them to their first playoffs in years at the time. In 2025, he helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals. So it came as a shock to some when Thibodeau was let go from his role as the head coach that same year. Still, you have to wonder what Tim Thibodeau's net worth is after years in the business.

Long before he joined the Knicks, Thibodeau was already a force in the NBA. He had already spent decades with other teams, including the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs, among others. He was even with the Knicks earlier in his career as an assistant coach from 1996 until 2003. After more than 40 years as a coach in the NBA, what is Tom Thibodeau's net worth, and how has his career changed?



What is Tom Thibodeau's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thibodeau's net worth sits at $12 million. Per Pro Football & Sports Network, he was supposed to earn $40 million over the course of his five-year contract that began in 2020. In 2024, a three-year extension was granted, promising Thibodeau $30 million more on top of that. So technically, his net worth could change any day now.

Tom Thibodeau NBA coach Net worth: $12 million Tom Thibodeau is former head coach of the New York Knicks. He began his career in 1981 for college basketball. In 1989, he entered the NBA as the assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the years, Thibodeau has also coached for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls. Birth date: Jan. 17, 1958 Birthplace: New Britain, Conn. Education: Salem State College

Although he was let go as head coach, the Knicks still owe Thibodeau some money because of his contract extension, according to Sports Illustrated. Although the team has to pay a new coach to take Thibodeau's place with the team, he is still owed the payout for the years he won't work for the Knicks anymore.



Thibodeau's career as an NBA coach spreads far and wide — literally. His positions have taken him across the United States to different teams and even back to some of them in some cases. At the start of his career, though, he began as a college coach. From there, he made the leap to the NBA, first as an assistant coach and later as a head coach for multiple teams.

