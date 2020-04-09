Kevin Garnett Has Said Some Pretty Gnarly Things About Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor

When you think of the Minnesota Timberwolves, there's one image that comes to mind, and that's of Wally Szczerbiak eschewing the party lifestyle of his teammates to go and hang out with his man. A shining beacon of wholesomeness in a play hard, live fast lifestyle.

I kid, I kid. Everyone knows that even though Kevin Garnett left the T. Wolves in 2007, he's still very much the "face" of the NBA franchise.

He also allegedly hates the team's owner, Glen Taylor.