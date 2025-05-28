Why Did the New York Knicks Wear the No. 12 on Jerseys During Game 5? Dick Barnett played for the team for eight seasons. By Niko Mann Published May 28 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The New York Knicks honored a former NBA star during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals last month, and fans are wondering why they wore the number 12 on their jerseys.

Let's get into the sweet tribute to one of their own. Fans are also wondering why the Knicks are called the Knicks, and we have the answers.

Why did the Knicks wear No. 12 on their jerseys?

The team wore No. 12 on their jerseys to honor the late Dick Barnett. According to Sports Illustrated, Barnett died on April 27, 2025. He played for the Knicks for eight seasons, and the team honored him with a memorial patch bearing the late NBA star's number on a black stripe on the top of their jerseys.

Barnett is one of nine players to have his number retired by the Knicks, and his jersey is immortalized at Madison Square Garden. Barnett also played for the Syracuse Nationals and the Los Angeles Lakers during his 14-year career. He died at the age of 88. The Knicks announced the memorial patch with a post on X following the news of Barnett's death.

"The NBA mourns the passing of Dick Barnett (1936-2025)," read the post. "Dick played 14 NBA seasons with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Syracuse Nationals, winning championships as a member of the Knicks in 1970 and 1973. We extend our deepest condolences to the Barnett family."

Why are the New York Knicks called the Knicks?

With the 2025 NBA playoffs underway, basketball fans are asking why the New York Knicks are called "The Knicks." The team is scheduled to play against the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 on May 31, per USA Today. Knicks is actually short for "Knickerbockers." The name can be traced back to Dutch immigrants who came to America in the 1600s and settled in New York. The settlers wore a type of short pants called "Knickerbockers" or "Knickers" for short, according to the NBA.

A former Madison Square Garden executive, the late Fred Podesta, once told the story of how the team got its name. "The name came out of a hat," he said. "We were all sitting in the office one day — Irish, (publicity man) Lester Scott, and a few others on the staff. We each put a name in the hat, and when we pulled them out, most of them said 'Knickerbockers', after Father Knickerbocker, the symbol of New York City. It soon was shortened to Knicks."

The New York Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 on May 29. They may face off again in Game 6 on May 31, as well as on June 7 for Game 7, depending on who wins Game 5. The Pacers are currently leading the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs 3-1.