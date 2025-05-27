Fans Want to Know What "Free Throw Merchant" Means After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 40 Points in Game 4 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was trolled by Timberwolves fans following Game 4 after the Oklahoma City Thunder won by two points. By Niko Mann Updated May 27 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Folks are wondering what the term "free throw merchant" means after the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on May 26. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was trolled with the chant by Timberwolves fans following the game.

Article continues below advertisement

The Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 4 with a final score of 128-126, per Sports Illustrated. In addition to scoring 40 points in the game, Shai also had 10 assists, shot 13-of-30 from the field, 2-of-7 from 3, and 12-of-14 from the free-throw line, according to Athlon Sports, prompting ire from Timberwolves fans.

Source: Youtube/Bleacher Report

Article continues below advertisement

What does "free throw merchant" mean?

The term "free throw merchant" refers to a basketball player who draws excessive free throws by intentionally baiting their opponents into fouls to score points. The tactic is seen as overly aggressive to some fans.

Shai was taunted by Timberwolves fans as he signed autographs near the Oklahoma City Thunder's bus after the game. One fan yelled, "How much you pay the refs?"

Article continues below advertisement

Timberwolves fan to SGA: “How much you pay the refs gang?” 💀



(via isseballer_/TT, h/t @overtime)pic.twitter.com/kMl790a8jF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 27, 2025

How does Shai feel about the chants?

When asked how he felt about the "free throw merchant" chants following Game 4 during a press conference, the MVP baller seemed unaffected and said that he took the term as a compliment. “It’s your job to go out there and play basketball and shut them up,” he said. “I enjoyed it, for sure. The fans are going to do whatever they can do to help their team win and not help my team win. And that’s what creates home-court advantage, a fan base, energy in the building. So I expect nothing else.

Article continues below advertisement

"In terms of the label, I don't care,” added the NBA baller. “I never cared … I've shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think because we’re on top of everybody’s radar, it’s a little more noticeable and now people care about it. I kind of see it as a compliment.”

“I don’t care. I never cared.”



–SGA on being labeled a “free throw merchant” pic.twitter.com/GOONH24JQY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Several fans defended the baller after a video of his comments was shared on X. One fan wrote. "MVP for a reason," while another replied, "People on Twitter ACTUALLY think Shai cares that they call him a FT merchant. Bro is trying to win a championship he ain’t worried about that." Another X user wrote, "MVP SHAI doesn’t give a d--n what nobody says. He dropped 40 tonight on you haters."