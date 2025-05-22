Why Did Reggie Miller Do the Choke Sign at the Knicks-Pacers Game? Reggie Miller flashed the choke sign at New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee. By Niko Mann Published May 22 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs on May 21, and after point guard Tyrese Haliburton made a last-minute 2-point shot to tie the game, he flashed a choke sign. The sign was made famous by former Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller back in 1994, and now fans want to know why he did the choke following Wednesday's game at Madison Square Garden.

Article continues below advertisement

The Knicks had a 14-point lead before Tyrese took his shot, which hit the rim before bouncing into the air and miraculously going into the basket. The game went into overtime, and the Pacers won 138-135, per the Indy Star.

Source: Indiana Pacers / Youtube

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Reggie Miller do the choke?

New York Knicks super fan Spike Lee was in attendance during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals back in 1994, and the Do the Right Thing director reportedly taunted Reggie during the NBA game.

Reggie responded by scoring a 3-pointer and flashing the choke sign at Spike Lee. The baller scored several more times and looked at the He Got Game director after every shot. He scored a remarkable 25 points in the fourth quarter during the game.

Article continues below advertisement

In 1994 Pacers-Knicks Playoff Series, Reggie Miller said “Spike Lee who?”



Showing the 4th quarter choke sign while looking at him after every clutch basket. pic.twitter.com/V619xgPdQb — OLDSKOOLBBALL (@oldskoolbballx) May 21, 2025

What does Reggie Miller think of Tyrese Haliburton flashing the choke sign?

If you're wondering what Reggie Miller thinks of Tyrese copying his iconic choke sign, it would appear that the former NBA star approves of "choke 2.0." Reggie is an analyst for TNT and was courtside at Madison Square Garden during the playoffs.

Article continues below advertisement

Reggie laughed and said, "Wow," after Tyrese made the 3-point shot and flashed the choke sign. After the NBA analyst's collegue, Stan Van Gundy, made note of the gesture, Reggie giggled again. He also pointed at Tyrese, signifying his approval of the choke.

Tyrese originally thought he had made a 3-point shot to win the game when he did the choke sign, but it turned out it was only a 2-pointer to tie the game due to his toe being on the line. However, the Pacers went on to win the game by 3 points.

Article continues below advertisement

"I thought it was a 3," said Tyrese Haliburton, per CBS Sports. "I tried to hit the celly, and it didn't work, but we finished it in overtime. Everybody's been wanting me to do it. I was gonna hold it for the right time. That felt appropriate, and then it went to overtime."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans ate up Tyrese flashing the choke sign during the playoffs. One fan wrote on X, "Reggie pointing at Hali like Emperor f**king palpatine, Bro. I'm crying."

reggie pointing at hali like emperor fucking palpatine bro i'm crying pic.twitter.com/DDdB3DzJ3Y — bxyxe 🍉 (@FAGG0TKISSER) May 22, 2025