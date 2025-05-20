What Happened to Aaron Gordon's Brother? Learn the Tragic Story of the Former NBA Star The story of what happened to Aaron Gordon's brother is heartbreaking. By Niko Mann Updated May 20 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

NBA star Aaron Gordon is a forward for the Denver Nuggets, and fans are wondering what happened to the athlete's older brother, Drew Gordon. The story of what happened to Aaron Gordon's brother is a tragic one. Drew also played in the NBA as a forward for the Philadelphia 76ers before he died at the age of 33.

Article continues below advertisement

The former NBA star was married to his wife, Angela, for five years, and the couple has three children — Jayden, Brody, and Zayne — all boys. Drew died on May 30, 2024.

Source: Instagram / @xtragordonary32

Article continues below advertisement

According to ESPN, the athlete died in a car accident in Portland, Ore., on May 30, 2024. The athlete's vehicle collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck in Clackamas County. He died at the scene, per People.

The Denver Nuggets released a statement on X following news of the tragedy. "1990 - 2024 Drew Gordon. The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon," said the tribute. "Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Gordon shared a birthday message to his wife a few months before his death.

Gordon shared a birthday message on Instagram on Feb. 18, 2024, to celebrate his wife's birthday. "Spent the day yesterday in the present and not posting on social media," he wrote. "But happy birthday, bubba (yesterday)!!!

Article continues below advertisement

Gordon also joked about his wife celebrating her 21st birthday. "The big 21 (laughing-crying emoji)," he added. "Thank you for being you and putting up with my crazy!! You have been killing it and will continue to do so!! I love youuu!!! We will go out for your first drink now that you are finally off drinking age."

Article continues below advertisement

He played for the UCLA Bruins in college and spent most of his career playing basketball professionally overseas. He was an All-Star player in Europe and played for the G League, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine, Sardinia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, and Poland. Drew retired in 2023.

Aaron Gordon spoke about his brother on May 18, 2025, during a press conference after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Aaron was asked what he was proud of this season, and he paid tribute to his big brother, per Yahoo! Sports.