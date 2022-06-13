The Story Behind Steph Curry and His Go-to Purple Kicks on the Court
The 2022 NBA Finals are nearly over, and fans of the league are gearing up to hand over that oh-so-beautiful Larry O'Brien championship trophy to either the Golden State Warriors or the Boston Celtics.
Currently, the series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 set to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, June 13.
With this in mind, the NBA community is curious to know: Who will take the lead? Will it be the Celtics or the Warriors? We'll just have to tune in to the game at 9 p.m. EST to find out!
But, for now, we're here to talk about three-time NBA champion Steph Curry and his recent colorful footwear on the court. He's been sporting a pair of purple shoes throughout the NBA Finals — why is that? Here's what we know.
Why does Steph Curry wear purple shoes?
Most of the time, NBA spectators are too focused on the fact that superstar point guard Steph Curry constantly chews his mouthguard on the court. However, viewers have recently discovered something new about the 34-year-old.
During Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph initially stepped on the court sporting Craig Sager-inspired orange shoes. But, after underperforming in the first three quarters, the eight-time NBA All-Star switched into a pair of purple shoes for the fourth quarter.
Once the purple kicks were on, Steph dropped 18 points, going 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, and he secured the Warriors a comeback victory to take a 3-1 series lead.
So, what was with the sneaker change? Why did Steph switch to purple shoes?
Well, in a post-game interview, Steph admitted via NBC Sports that the purple shoes "kick-started his state of mind."
"Just understand we've been here before," Steph told the press. "Whether we won or lost, the intentions of how we could give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter was all we focused on, and then got it done. Shock the system a little bit."
When Steph wears his lucky purple shoes, the Warriors secure the win.
Following their 116-100 loss at TD Garden, the Warriors fell to the Celtics 2-1 in their NBA Finals series. But when it came time for Game 4, Steph wore his go-to lavender kicks and put up a whopping 43 points in a 107-97 win to even the series 2-2.
Of course, we can all say Steph performed well due to his talent, but we have to give some credit to the footwear. In fact, a reporter recently informed the two-time MVP that the Warriors are undefeated when he wears purple shoes.
Ahead of Game 5, Steph met with the press to discuss the NBA Finals.
"You’re 3-0 with those purple shoes. Is there anything to that? You gonna bring them back out again at some point?" one reporter asked Steph, to which he responded, "I did not even know that, so I appreciate you."
He added, "I don’t know if that messes with the juju on there if I’m aware of the record now. I’ve got a lot of different colors, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Got me thinking now, too."
What do you think? Will Steph bring out the purple shoes for Game 5? Let us know!