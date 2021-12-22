Social Media Users Are Divided About the Steph and Ayesha Curry Open Marriage Rumors

Social Media Users Are Divided About the Steph and Ayesha Curry Open Marriage RumorsBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 22 2021, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Another day, another celebrity relationship rumor to tackle. Even though Steph and Ayesha Curry have been public about their marriage, many fans have long respected their union. For the most part, the couple has not been involved in any drama online and appear to be very much in love with each other. But unfortunately, that all has officially changed, thanks to social media.
It’s not news that rumors circulate about celebrities on an everyday basis. But, once claims about marriages come to light, things take a new turn. Throughout 2021, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriages have been a trending topic. And now Steph and Ayesha Curry are going through similar ups and downs with one major caveat: an open marriage. Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Reports share that Steph and Ayesha Curry have engaged with side hookups and flings.
According to The Jasmine BRAND, via gossip blog site @Deuxmoi, an unknown source shares that the NBA couple may be living a life that fans are not privy to. In a blind item, a source has alleged that Steph and Ayesha are not in a monogamous relationship.
“I have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings, but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn they've been together for so long,” the unknown source submitted to the blog.
Keep in mind, the source did not name Steph and Ayesha, but the outlet shares that many have speculated that it’s indeed the pair.
Not to mention, rumors also started to circulate that the couple may be at odds. A law firm intern alleged that the pair may be heading towards divorce after a vicious spat concerning a furniture line. And in case you’ve been out of the loop, Ayesha recently released a self-titled furniture line in October 2021.
Fans are divided about the Steph and Ayesha Curry open marriage rumors.
Like it or not, we live in a world where rumors spread at the speed of light without any verifiable facts. From constant baby rumors to relationship drama, the possibilities are endless. And when some celebrities eventually set the record straight, a new rumor comes to light.
That said, social media users are divided about the Steph and Ayesha Curry marriage drama. For some, the rumors don’t have any legs simply because of the belief that this revelation would have already been news. Others believe that it’s likely true since we never really know what goes on behind closed doors.
Despite the opinions on social media, Steph and Ayesha have yet to confirm or deny the rumors. And while most celebrities make it a point to address things in the media, chances are the pair will remain mum on the topic. But, only time will tell.