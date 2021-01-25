Kim Kardashian's Marital Problems Will Reportedly Air on Final Season of 'KUWTK'

In January 2021, reports surfaced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting a divorce. Sources told Page Six that the A-list couple "are done" and that a divorce filing was "imminent."

Though neither Kim nor Kanye has publicly confirmed the reports regarding the end of their six-year marriage, it has been reported that the couple's split will be a big storyline on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.