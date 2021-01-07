Is It True? Beauty Influencer Cole Carrigan Alleges He Had an Affair With Kanye West

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West . "He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told People magazine. Adding, "He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon."

With rumors of living separate lives and Kanye's Twitter antics, it's no surprise to many fans that the A-list couple has reportedly called it quits on their marriage. But, is there another reason Kim is reportedly filing for divorce?

Cheating rumors are now being perpetuated on TikTok, with controversial influencer Ava Louise alleging that the rapper had an affair with beauty guru Cole Carrigan. Keep reading to find out more!