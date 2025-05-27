Mary Lou Retton Faced Some Controversies in the Public Eye Following Her Olympic Career Mary Lou Retton retired from the Olympics in 1986. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 27 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marylouretton

Whether you grew up in the 1980s or you were a young kid in the '90s, chances are, the name Mary Lou Retton rings a few bells. She was a fast success in the Olympics as a gymnast, and some might say she walked so Simone Biles could run. Or, rather, so she could leap onto the balance beam. Either way, it's hard not to wonder where Mary Lou Retton is now.

In 1984, Retton became the first American to ever win the individual all-around gold medal as an Olympic gymnast, per her official Olympics bio. She retired a year later, but she had become a household name known for her athletic prowess when she was still a competitor. Following her time in the Olympics, she endorsed some products and even made some TV appearances. But after she stepped away from the spotlight, she has faced a bit of controversy from time to time.

Where is Mary Lou Retton now?

According to USA Today, Retton was arrested for a DUI in May 2025 in West Virginia. The outlet reported that she was charged with "driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs," per court records obtained by USA Today. Retton reportedly posted the $1,500 bail, and she was released from jail.

TMZ reported that Retton had been driving erratically, which led to law enforcement pulling her over. The documents obtained by TMZ state that Retton slurred her words when she spoke to the officer who pulled her over. She also reportedly had wine in her front passenger seat, though it's unclear if the container was open or closed.

Retton took a field sobriety test and, when she reportedly refused to take a blood alcohol content level test, she was arrested. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, a blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0.08 to 0.149 percent can result in up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $500. However, that's for the lowest BAC offense.

A DUI suspect with a BAC of 0.15 percent or higher can face the same jail time. They could also be fined at least $200 and up to $1,000. It's unclear what Retton's BAC was or if this was her first offense in West Virginia.

Mary Lou Retton's crowdfunding for medical bills raised questions.

Retton's DUI isn't the first time people have had questions about her behavior. In October 2023, when Retton's daughter shared that Retton had pneumonia and no health insurance, per Sports Illustrated, Retton turned to crowdfunding to raise enough money for her treatment. In January 2024, PennLive reported that Retton raised upwards of $450,000.