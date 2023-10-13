Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports U.S. Gymnast Mary Lou Retton's Net Worth Helps Explain Her Insurance Issues When news broke that Mary Lou Retton doesn't have health insurance, many wonder what the former gymnast's net worth is. It's estimated at $2 million. By Joseph Allen Oct. 13 2023, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marylouretton

The Gist: Former Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics Mary Lou Retton has been hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia.

Her daughter McKenna Kelley revealed that she is uninsured, leading many to wonder what her net worth is.

Her net worth is estimated to be roughly $2 million, but that number hasn't been independently verified and doesn't necessarily reflect whether she would have been able to play for healthcare.

Anyone who remembers what a sensation Mary Lou Retton was after she won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics may have been shocked to learn that she was in the ICU fighting for her life. Her family had to crowdfund money to pay for that healthcare. According to her daughter, McKenna Kelley, Mary Lou doesn't have health insurance, which explained why they had to crowdfund for her healthcare.

Given the level of fame that Mary Lou attained, and the endorsements that followed, many were shocked that she is uninsured and broke enough to have to crowdfund to pay for her medical bills. Naturally, that news led many people to wonder what Mary Lou's overall net worth is.

What is Mary Lou Retton's net worth?

After Mary Lou's daughter claimed that she was "fighting for her life" in a battle against a rare form of pneumonia, she ultimately raised more than $300,000 to help pay for her care. Mary Lou's net worth is reportedly roughly $2 million, although that hasn't been confirmed or verified by any independent source. So, while it's possible that Mary Lou's net worth might be that high, it's impossible to say for sure.

Mary Lou Retton Retired American Gymnast Net worth: $2 million Mary Lou Retton is a former American gymnast who won a gold medal in the all-around competition at the 1984 Olympics. She was a hugely popular athlete in the U.S. in the 1980s, and had a number of endorsement deals. Birthdate: Jan. 24, 1968 Birthplace: Fairmont, W.Va. Birth Name: Mary Lou Retton Children: Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, Emma

It's also important to note that regardless of what Mary Lou's net worth might be, her net worth doesn't necessarily accurately reflect how much money she might have on hand. Net worth includes the value of property you own, investments you have, and any contracts you have that may reflect future income. In short, it's certainly possible for someone to be worth $2 million and not be able to afford healthcare.

It's unclear why Mary Lou was uninsured.

Although Mary Lou's family has crowdfunded more than enough money to pay for her medical care, it's unclear why the money was needed to begin with. It's possible that she doesn't have the kind of steady employment that would offer health insurance, but it seems unlikely that she wouldn't have the income required to pay for her own insurance through Obamacare.