Fans Fear for Mary Lou Retton's Health as Olympian Is "Fighting for Her Life"

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton's health is in serious jeopardy. Why is she "fighting for her life?" Details ahead on Mary Lou's condition. By Melissa Willets Oct. 11 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

The Gist: Five-time Olympic medal winner Mary Lou Retton is battling a rare type of pneumonia.

Her daughter McKenna Kelley shared dire health news about Mary Lou on social media.

Fans are being asked to pray for Mary Lou and to donate money, since she has no health insurance.

The name Mary Lou Retton is synonymous with winning — but also with an infectious smile and a seemingly amazing attitude toward competition at the highest level, and life itself. Fans are learning that the gymnast has been hospitalized for a very serious and potentially critical reason. Read on for the harrowing details about the beloved icon's condition.

Why is Mary Lou Retton's health is such serious jeopardy?

It's being reported that one of Mary Lou's daughters, gymnast McKenna Kelley, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, that her famous mom is in a Texas hospital battling rare form of pneumonia.

Source: Getty Images

Few details are available about what exactly Mary Lou has contracted, but at time of writing she remains in intensive care, with McKenna sharing with concerned fans that her mom is "fighting for her life."

McKenna posted a link to a Spotfund account created to help support Mary Lou, who doesn't have health insurance. But via an Instagram Story, McKenna updated fans that the site was overloaded with traffic and may not be working.

We were able to access the site, and can see that as of Oct. 11, the fund raised upwards of $177,000. McKenna also shared a bit more information about her mom on the site. However, she's choosing to keep some details private for now.

Mary Lou Retton's condition seems rather serious — and fans are praying for her recovery.

As McKenna heartbreakingly shared on the Spotfund page about her gymnastics idol mother, "She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now."

But, McKenna also explained, "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details." For now, fans are left to do what they can to support Mary Lou, with her daughter asking that they pray for her, most importantly.

All over social media, people are hoping that Mary Lou recovers. As many fans recall, she scored perfect 10s on her floor routine and on the vault in the 1984 Olympics.

Praying for one of my childhood heroes & an American first - Gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' as she battles pneumonia, daughter sayshttps://t.co/tKKS6oDoQ0 — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HaroldFordJr) October 11, 2023

Incredibly, Mary Lou was the first American ever to win an Olympic individual all-round gold medal that year — and she still went on to win the title of U.S. champion in 1985.

Those of us old enough to remember can still see her iconic Wheaties box, and that almost impossibly big, pearly white smile that lit up our TV screens at home.

Of course, some people are taking the opportunity to speculate that Mary Lou has COVID-19, and to further surmise that she isn't vaccinated, a claim that hasn't been substantiated, but is being perpetuated due to her conservative political leanings.