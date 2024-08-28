Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Simone Biles Simone Biles Proudly Shows off All 11 Olympic Medals in New Photoshoot "6-year-old me would be proud." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 28 2024, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Earning 11 Olympic medals throughout one's professional career as an athlete would be a reason for anyone to celebrate — and following Simone Biles's recent events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she did a little photoshoot to commemorate all of her wins.

In a new post on Instagram, Simone shared a photoshoot done by photographer Rachel Taylor, showcasing all of the medals she's won throughout her three Olympic games. She's currently the most decorated U.S. gymnast to date, taking home four medals during the 2024 Paris Games to add to her other five and her 30 world championships.

Simone Biles shows off her Olympic medals in a new photoshoot.

The photoshoot, shared on Instagram on Aug. 28, showed Simone in all white surrounded by her medals. Across three different Olympics, she's taken home 11 different medals: two bronze, two silver, and seven gold. Simone captioned the post simply, writing, "6-year-old me would be proud."

The comments are filled with congratulations from her followers, supporting her for celebrating her lifetime wins. After walking away from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone returned in full force for the 2024 games. The vault event was one that particularly threw her off when her mental health was at a low during the Tokyo games, and though she took home the gold medal for the vault event for Team USA, she has admitted some hesitations to competing in that event again.