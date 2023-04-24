Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: NBA When Is the Last Time the Knicks Won a Playoff Series? It's Been a While When is the last time the Knicks won a playoff series? New York currently has an opportunity to win their first NBA playoff series in years. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 24 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

After years of excruciatingly awful seasons, the New York Knicks are finally giving their fans some hope for the future with their 2023 NBA playoff berth. New York secured the No. 5 seed and a first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers — the Knicks currently lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Now, if the Knicks extend their winning streak during Game 5 on Wednesday, April 26, they will win the first-round playoff series and move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals. As we all eagerly anticipate the upcoming game, many fans can't help but wonder: When was the last time the Knicks won a playoff series?

When is the last time the Knicks won a playoff series?

If the Knicks defeat the Cavs in Game 5, it will be their first NBA playoff series win in 10 years! As most Knicks fans know, the team has struggled to regain their former successes, but the 2012-13 season — led by superstar forwards Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire — saw the team back on top.

Not only did they win their first divisional title in 19 years, but their playoff run was impressive. In the first round, the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in six games and moved on to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Sadly, the Pacers conquered the Knicks in six games.

Following that remarkable year, the Knicks failed to make the playoffs for eight years. The 2020-21 season — led by forward Julius Randle and small forward RJ Barrett — saw the No. 4 seed Knicks face off against the No. 5 Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost in five games.