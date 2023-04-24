Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: YouTube Warriors PG Steph Curry Reveals Why He Only Wears One Arm Sleeve Why does Steph Curry wear one sleeve? On the court, the Golden State Warriors guard is known for wearing a shooting sleeve on his left arm. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 24 2023, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

When we think of the greatest shooters in NBA history, our mind instantly goes to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The point guard, who's widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has revolutionized the sport by inspiring teams worldwide and players of all ages to take more three-point shots than ever before.

Steph is having yet another spectacular season, and with the playoffs well underway, he's doing all he can to help the Warriors win their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. If you've been watching, you might notice that the PG is sporting an arm sleeve only on his left arm — why is that? Keep reading to find out.

Why does Steph Curry wear one sleeve?

In mid-December 2022, the four-time NBA champion injured his left shoulder while attempting to steal the ball from Indiana Pacers' power forward Jalen Smith. He was unsuccessful, and when Jalen went up for a shot, Steph's left arm twisted awkwardly; he was later diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation.

When he returned to the Warriors' lineup on Jan. 10, 2023, the two-time MVP stepped on the court wearing one full shooting sleeve on his left arm. The accessory immediately became a hot topic, and Steph later addressed it during the postgame press conference: "It gives [my shoulder] support and keeps it warm," he stated. "It allows me to feel composed, in terms of everything, trying to strengthen my shoulder. Keep it right."

