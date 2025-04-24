Why Did Former Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Get Fired? Inside the Relationship Scandal Before stepping into the shoes of a head NBA coach, Ime Udoka had a long record as a player in the league, suiting up for a variety of teams. By Danielle Jennings Published April 24 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@RocketFuelPodcast

The NBA is filled with stories of hirings, firings, and scandal-filled drama that dominate the headlines, which were all in play when former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was terminated for his off-court behavior.

Before stepping into the shoes of a head NBA coach, Ime had a long record as a player in the league, suiting up for a variety of teams, including the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs.

Why did Ime Udoka get fired?

In September 2022, Ime was suspended for the entirety of the 2022-2023 NBA season after it was discovered that he engaged in an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff, which is a direct violation of the NBA’s guidelines, according to ESPN. He also allegedly used foul language towards the woman, who was his subordinate.

Ime was suspended, and Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla stepped in to take over as the team’s interim head coach. In February 2023, the Celtics made it official and announced Joe as the team’s new head coach, effectively ending Ime’s tenure with the Boston team.

To further complicate matters, Ime was engaged and in a high-profile relationship with beloved actress Nia Long at the time, who found out about Ime’s indiscretions publicly when the rest of the world did. The former couple also shares a son together.

What has Ime said about being fired in the years since?

In January 2024, Ime spoke publicly about how he felt about his unceremonious exit from the Celtics. "Job not finished. The relationships you build, and the people you impact. So that'd be the biggest thing [I think about],” Ime said, per ESPN.

"[I] formed a lot of relationships within a year, and obviously want to get a chance to run it back with a group you feel you can build and grow with. So, letting the people down. I talked about the players, the relationships I built with them, the coaches that came with me, and then everybody else that was impacted by it,” he continued.

"So for me, that's the biggest thing I would say overall is letting some people down, for sure. But we've talked it out and I've seen a lot of these people throughout the summer and talk regularly, and so we move past it," Ime added.

What Ime doing now?

In April 2023, Ime was officially named as the head coach of the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced at the time. “We are excited to welcome Ime to the Houston Rockets,” Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone said in a statement announcing the news. “Ime’s intelligence, drive, and toughness were the traits we were looking for in a coach to lead our team through this next stage of our development as we strive to become a champion.”

