Nia Long’s Net Worth Is as Impressive as the Actor’s Stunning Beauty

By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 2 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Known to many as Hollywood’s favorite “around the way girl,” actor Nia Long’s longevity in Hollywood is unmatched. After rising in the entertainment industry in the ‘90s, Nia has continued challenging herself on the big, small, and streaming screens. And she’s done so with style, grace, and beauty that rappers (and the rest of us) have fawned over for decades.

In addition to her star quality, Nia is someone who doesn’t play about her business. Due to this, she’s earned an impressive net worth that will rise as she remains in the spotlight. Let’s take a look at the actor’s reported bank account!

What is Nia Long’s net worth?

Nia’s resume is just as “long” as her DM notification list (I can only presume). The fiery Scorpio (b. Oct. 30, 1970) started in the acting biz by way of the late John Singleton. In 1991, she debuted as Brandi in Boyz In The Hood alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. and Morris Chestnut. Then, Nia became known for being Will Smith’s love interest, Lisa Wilkes, on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Nia remained booked and busy throughout the ‘90s, starring in classics like Love Jones, The Best Man, Friday, and Soul Food. Her star power continued into the early aughts and 2010s, with roles in Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club and Empire. As of this writing, she has a net worth of $5 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth reports that some of Nia’s wealth came at a personal price.

Nia Long Actor Net worth: $5 Million Nia Long is an iconic actor known for her roles in films like Love Jones, The Best Man series, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Nia has several accolades, including two NAACP Image Awards. Birth Name: Nia Talita Long Birthdate: Oct. 30, 1970 Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y. Siblings: Sommore Relationships: Ime Udoka (d. 2010-2022) Children: Sons Massai Zhivago Dorsey II (b. 2000), Kez Sunday Udoka (b. 2011)

Nia Long’s net worth increased after her public split from Ime Udoka.

In December 2022, Nia, known for being private about her life outside of acting, became involved in a public scandal regarding her ex-fiance, Ime Udoka. Ime and Nia began dating in 2011, after her previous engagement to her oldest son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II’s father. During their relationship, Nia and Ime had a son, Kez Sunday Udoka. The couple were also engaged for years, though they never legally married.

Ime, a former Boston Celtics coach, publicly cheated on Nia with one of his colleagues, Kathleen Lynch. The affair created a social media firestorm, resulting in Nia ending the relationship after 13 years. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Nia and her son, Kez, moved from Boston to Los Angeles, Calif., where she paid $3.6 million for her Hollywood Hills home.

Additionally, a court ordered that Ime pay Nia $32,500 in child support for their son. The increase boosted Nia’s earnings, as she stated in court documents that she had previously earned $20,000 a month in disposable income, whereas Ime reportedly makes $400,000 in disposable income. While they say money can’t buy happiness, Nia and her millions are trying to debunk that theory. Since her and Ime’s split, Nia has handled the situation as authentically as possible in front of the world.

She’s also taking on new projects, including being tapped to play Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, in a biopic about the late King of Pop’s life, per Variety. Nia also shared in June 2023 that she has a memoir in the works that will eventually become a biopic. Because why not??

“I am thrilled to have found a home for my memoir at Gallery and 13a,” Nia told Essence about her anticipated book. “My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional. For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with 90s nostalgia.”