Cleveland Cavaliers Star Darius Garland Was Injured — What's His Current Status? Darius Garland was drafted to the NBA in the fifth round by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019. By Danielle Jennings Published May 5 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@News5Cleveland

Athletes and injuries go hand-in-hand, but that doesn’t mean that their injuries don’t have a major impact on their team and the morale of fans. Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland’s recent injury had fans anticipating the outcome, and now an update has been provided.

Article continues below advertisement

Darius was drafted to the NBA in the fifth round by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019, prior to his professional basketball career he played in college for Vanderbilt University.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is the injury update for Darius Garland?

After a toe sprain that ultimately took him out of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Darius shared that he is “confident” that he will be ready to suit up and hit the court with his team for Game 2, according to Sports Illustrated.

"(Garland) will remain day-to-day and could play in Game 2 on Tuesday," TNT’s Jared Greenberg said during the first quarter of Game 1. "In fact, he just came out onto the court, I talked to him briefly and he feels confident he would be able to play on Tuesday."

Article continues below advertisement

"If this was the regular season ... Darius Garland would have been shut down for at least a week to two weeks. This is a major burden for a small and shifty point guard," Jared continued. "The amount of pain that Garland is dealing with in that toe makes it difficult for him to push off, for him to gain any leverage like he typically does on the court."

Article continues below advertisement

His toe injury, which has caused him to miss a total of three games to date, is said to require rest for it to fully heal. However, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Cavaliers, as the team is fighting hard during this year’s playoffs.

What has been said about Darius’s injury?

Following Darius’s injury and the team playing without him, Miami Heat player Kyle Anderson commented that Darius wasn’t exactly missed on the court. “You want my honest answer? I don’t mean to throw shots at anybody or even entertain what was going on between them but, I think, they looked like a better team without Garland on the floor," Anderson said, according to the Bleacher Report. "Now I don't know the numbers or anything, but I think it played more into their favor once Garland wasn't on the floor, for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

In response, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson pushed back on Kyle’s claims. "I don't know. I don't listen to that," he said. "I think we're better with our All-Star point guard personally."

Article continues below advertisement

Per ESPN, Coach Atkinson offered my insight to Darius’s injury. "We're just in this kind of area where you just got to kind of see day by day and see how it feels tomorrow morning," he said after the Cavaliers practice on Saturday, May 3. "The toe's a tough one. There's pain and all that. But the good thing, when we watch him shooting right now, he's moving well."