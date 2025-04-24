What’s the Latest on NBA Star Jimmy Butler’s Injury Update? Inside the Details Following a very public and contentious parting with the Miami Heat, Jimmy found his way to a spot with the Golden State Warriors. By Danielle Jennings Published April 24 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the Golden State Warriors were dealt a shocking blow when team small forward Jimmy Butler sustained a painful injury during an intense game against the Houston Rockets, leaving many to question if the injury will jeopardize the rest of his NBA season.

Following a very public and contentious parting with the Miami Heat, Jimmy found his way to a spot with the Warriors after being traded to the team in February 2025.

What’s the latest on Jimmy Butler’s injury update?

On Wednesday, April 23, Jimmy sustained a pelvic contusion after suffering a nasty fall when he was fouled by Amen Thompson during the first quarter of the Warriors versus Rockets game in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs, according to NBA.com.

Head coach Steve Kerr said on Thursday, April 24, that he was unsure if Jimmy would be in shape to play in Game 3, which is set for Saturday, April 26. Per reports, Jimmy is set for an MRI on Thursday to assess the damage done due to the injury.

“Jimmy always says he’s going to be fine. But we have to wait to see with the MRI,” Kerr said. “Hopefully Jimmy will be able to play, but if not we have to go through our options and put together a plan.”

Will Jimmy be able to recover in time for Game 3?

Following his injury, a reported update on his condition was shared by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. "Early word on Butler this morning is that the Warriors don't feel like this is anything worse than what Steph dealt with a few weeks back," Brett wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "If their next game was on Friday, Jimmy would be iffy but the extra day of rest is going to pay off. MRI results to come in afternoon."

Since being traded to the Warriors, Jimmy has played a significant part in the team’s success and current position in the playoffs, so fellow teammates and fans are likely happy that he will be back on the court sooner rather than later.

Why did Jimmy want to leave the Miami Heat?

Jimmy frequently and publicly expressed his desire to be traded from the Heat because he was unhappy — and when his trade requests went ignored, he began to act out in the attempt to force the team to let him go.

Before he ultimately joined the Warriors after his trade was granted, Jimmy’s behavior while a team member with the Heat led to countless suspensions, beginning on Jan. 3, 2025, when he was suspended for seven games due to detrimental team conduct.