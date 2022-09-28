Jimmy Butler From the Miami Heat Is Rocking a New Hairstyle
There are tons of professional basketball players who have clout-worthy careers in 2022. Jimmy Butler happens to be one of those individuals. He's part of the Miami Heat, making waves as their power forward and small forward. Jimmy is respected and beloved by basketball fans who can appreciate his passion and skill set.
He knows how to keep his head in the game whenever he’s on the basketball court with his teammates. Right now, though, the conversation about Jimmy has less to do with his basketball stardom and more to do with his new hair. Here’s what fans should know about his new look.
Jimmy Butler has new hair … and his look has gone viral.
Is there a reason Jimmy has decided to switch up his entire appearance? As seen in a video posted to the NBA's official Twitter, he says he's simply having a good time by messing around with his fans.
He said, “I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked." He further shut down the rumors about having fake hair sewn in when he said, “I don’t have any extensions. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m trying out a lot of new looks. Y’all like my baby face assassin look? It’s kind of cute, isn’t it? I really don’t know. I ain’t even thought about it.”
In addition to Jimmy’s new hair, he also shaved his beard off.
This is the first time fans have seen him without facial hair in a very long time. The internet seems to be divided about his hairstyle decision. One person wrote, “Looks mad goofy.”
Another person added, “These comments have proven he’s made his point, y’all all in here talking about him so he had enough effect on you to comment so it doesn’t matter what you say, you’re in the comments talking about his look like he wanted lol and y’all think y’all clowning him.”
A third user on Twitter wrote, “Help this man. He needs a stylist, a barber, and a girl.”
One of Jimmy’s fans clapped back by saying, “He’s got all three though? He made you mad too, didn’t he?”
It’s unclear how long Jimmy will maintain this hairstyle before opting for something new.
Here’s what else is going on with Jimmy Butler right now.
Jimmy’s hair is certainly making a statement among basketball lovers right now, but it isn’t the only update he’s got going on. According to Sports Illustrated, Jimmy believes that he’s in the prime of his career at this very moment.
He said, “I'm comfortable. I've got a good group around that allows me to just hoop and not worry about nothing on any given day. I've got shooters. We've got defenders around me and also some good players. Prime or not, I think that I am."
Over Time Heroics says the Miami Heat went through some highs and lows throughout their last professional season. Jimmy was obviously there with his team, doing his best to help the Heat succeed throughout that time.