Los Angeles Lakers Offer Fans an Update on Anthony Davis' Latest Injury
Anthony Davis was ruled out for the remainder. of the Lakers' game on Jan. 28, 2025.
Despite battling foot pain and being listed on the injury report, Anthony Davis was cleared to play in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he exited early in the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Initially, the Lakers described Anthony Davis' injury as an abdominal muscle strain. Since then, the team has provided an update on their star power forward's status.
On Jan. 29, 2025, the Lakers took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Anthony Davis underwent an MRI, which confirmed an abdominal muscle strain. He will return to Los Angeles today and is expected to be re-evaluated in about a week.
Davis' most recent injury occurred in the first quarter of the Lakers' 118-104 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday, January 28. With just under two minutes remaining in the period, the All-Star forward exited the game and headed straight to the locker room.
Davis has only missed three games this season, but during those absences, the Lakers have relied on backup center Jaxson Hayes to start in his absence. It's likely Hayes will step into the starting role again for the time being.
But it's worth mentioning that the Lakers began the second half against the 76ers with forward Dorian Finney-Smith in Davis' spot. With the Lakers set to face the Wizards on January 30, it remains to be seen who will take the starting role moving forward.
Lakers fans are clearly not happy about the news.
Following the news of Anthony's injury, many Lakers fans took to social media to express their frustration. One user on X, "Season's over" alongside a heartbreak emoji and a photo from the Lakers that says, "Thank you, fans."
"Terrible news," a second X user penned, while a third person stated, "We can't never have nice things."
A fourth fan commented, "10th seed here we come," and another chimed in, "It was good while it lasted."
One user expressed some cautious optimism, saying, "Tough loss, but at least not longer than that. But they gotta win those easy games, especially [the] Wizards game."
While many fans vented their frustrations, others tried to stay hopeful, seeing the injury as a potential turning point for the team: "Hopefully this is a blessing in disguise and the front office sees we need another big man just for moments like this," a fan suggested.
Another pointed out that the Lakers should "utilize this situation to make some trades and experiment with different lineups on the floor, call it prep for playoff time."
Now, despite the heavy mood, there's still a sense of hope among some fans that the Lakers can turn this setback into an opportunity. Who knows? They might rally together, win the rest of their games, and eventually lock in a playoff spot — maybe even make a run at another NBA Championship!