Los Angeles Lakers Offer Fans an Update on Anthony Davis' Latest Injury Anthony Davis was ruled out for the remainder. of the Lakers' game on Jan. 28, 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 29 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite battling foot pain and being listed on the injury report, Anthony Davis was cleared to play in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he exited early in the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, the Lakers described Anthony Davis' injury as an abdominal muscle strain. Since then, the team has provided an update on their star power forward's status. Here's what you should know.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the latest update on Anthony Davis' injury.

On Jan. 29, 2025, the Lakers took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Anthony Davis underwent an MRI, which confirmed an abdominal muscle strain. He will return to Los Angeles today and is expected to be re-evaluated in about a week.

Davis' most recent injury occurred in the first quarter of the Lakers' 118-104 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday, January 28. With just under two minutes remaining in the period, the All-Star forward exited the game and headed straight to the locker room. As previously mentioned, he did not return.

Article continues below advertisement

LAKERS MEDICAL UPDATE:



Lakers forward Anthony Davis underwent an MRI today that confirmed an abdominal muscle strain. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game at Philadelphia.



Davis will return to Los Angeles today and be re-evaluated in approximately… — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 29, 2025

Davis has only missed three games this season, but during those absences, the Lakers have relied on backup center Jaxson Hayes to start in his absence. It's likely Hayes will step into the starting role again for the time being.

Article continues below advertisement

But it's worth mentioning that the Lakers began the second half against the 76ers with forward Dorian Finney-Smith in Davis' spot. With the Lakers set to face the Wizards on January 30, it remains to be seen who will take the starting role moving forward.

Lakers fans are clearly not happy about the news.

Following the news of Anthony's injury, many Lakers fans took to social media to express their frustration. One user on X, "Season's over" alongside a heartbreak emoji and a photo from the Lakers that says, "Thank you, fans." "Terrible news," a second X user penned, while a third person stated, "We can't never have nice things."

Article continues below advertisement

A fourth fan commented, "10th seed here we come," and another chimed in, "It was good while it lasted." One user expressed some cautious optimism, saying, "Tough loss, but at least not longer than that. But they gotta win those easy games, especially [the] Wizards game."

PRAYER CIRCLE



🕯

🕯 🕯

AD

🕯 Speedy 🕯

Recovery

🕯 🕯

🕯 — TacoTuesdayTakes24 (@TacoTuesTakes24) January 29, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

While many fans vented their frustrations, others tried to stay hopeful, seeing the injury as a potential turning point for the team: "Hopefully this is a blessing in disguise and the front office sees we need another big man just for moments like this," a fan suggested. Another pointed out that the Lakers should "utilize this situation to make some trades and experiment with different lineups on the floor, call it prep for playoff time."