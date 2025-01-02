Medical Expert Offers Gloomy Update on Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey's Gruesome Injury A top doctor has given Pistons fans a troubling update on Jaden Ivey's injury. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 2 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The first day of 2025 proved to be a tough one for Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey. In the fourth quarter of the team's 105-96 victory over the Orlando Magic, the 20-something NBA player suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his lower left leg.

Jaden tumbled to the ground, and the athletic training staff quickly shielded the injury from view with towels while players from both teams formed a circle around him. After a delay, he was placed on a stretcher and wheeled away with a towel covering the injury. As the Pistons fandom awaits more information, a leading medical expert has provided an update — one that many will not want to hear.

A doctor gives Pistons fans an update on Jaden Ivey's injury.

Following the gruesome injury, Dr. Brian Sutterer — a respected medical professional specializing in sports injuries — took to YouTube to offer his assessment of Jaden Ivey's condition. While he hasn't personally examined Ivey, Dr. Sutterer was blunt in sharing his concerns, offering a grim prognosis based on the available video footage and his years of expertise.

In the video, Dr. Sutterer suggested that Ivey may have suffered a fracture, potentially accompanied by a joint dislocation. He pointed out that while Ivey was being stretchered off the court, his lower left leg was placed in a "vacuum splint or immobilization device."

According to Dr. Sutterer, the use of a stabilization device hints at the severity of the injury. Typically, this type of immobilization is used when there's concern about a fracture or joint dislocation, as it helps stabilize the area to prevent further damage before the player can be safely transported to the hospital.

"This type of immobilization is being done because you need to protect [and] you need to stabilize that joint while you get somebody off to the hospital," he explained. If this diagnosis is accurate, it would be a crushing blow, not only for the Pistons but especially for Ivey, who was having the best season of his career. He had been showing significant growth and was emerging as one of the team's brightest young stars. Now, it looks increasingly likely that he could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The Pistons, who are in the hunt for a play-in spot, would face a major setback without Ivey's contributions. For the team and the player, this could very well be the worst-case scenario, marking a major blow to their hopes for the rest of the season. Although it's important to remember that Dr. Sutterer's opinion is based simply on limited information and not a confirmed diagnosis, it's clear that Ivey's injury is likely far more severe than anyone would have hoped.

The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter when Magic guard Cole Anthony lost his footing and fell while diving for the ball with Jaden. Cole's momentum carried him into Jaden's planted left leg, sending the Pistons star crashing to the floor. Both teams quickly gathered around to support Jaden and Cole, who were visibly shaken by the incident.