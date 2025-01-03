Jimmy Butler Requests Trade From Miami Heat: "I Want To See Me Getting My Joy Back" "I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball," Jimmy Butler told the media. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 3 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It seems Jimmy Butler's tenure with the Miami Heat is nearing a sudden conclusion. Just two days into the new year of 2025, reports have surfaced indicating that the six-time NBA All-Star has communicated to the Heat that he no longer wishes to remain with the team.

According to league sources, Jimmy Butler has explicitly requested a trade, leaving many to wonder what prompted this decision. Here's everything you need to know about why Butler is seeking a trade.

Source: Mega

Why does Jimmy Butler want to be traded?

On Jan. 2, 2025, NBA insiders Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported that Jimmy Butler has formally requested a trade from the Miami Heat and is "open to playing anywhere other than Miami." According to sources, Jimmy has made it crystal clear that he will not provide a list of preferred destinations, stating that he believes he can make any team a championship contender.

Despite his trade request, Jimmy Butler has reassured the Miami Heat that he remains fully committed for the time being. He said he will continue participating in all team activities and fulfilling any duties the organization requires of him while both parties work toward a resolution.

Jimmy Butler said after tonight’s game that he will probably not get his joy back playing basketball until he’s traded from the Heat:



“Wherever that {new team} may be, we’ll find out soon. I want to get my joy back.”



Butler is escalating his actions ahead of the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/wwX5KEzjSz — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 3, 2025

However, following the Heat's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, Jimmy opened up during a post-game press conference, revealing that he lost his joy playing for the Heat. This honest confession likely explains why he's seeking a trade — his need for a fresh start away from Miami.

"I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," he shared. "I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it." When asked if he could regain his joy on the court with the Heat, Jimmy didn't mince his words: "Probably not," he replied without hesitation.

Sources later disclosed that one of the key factors behind Jimmy's decision was a cruel comment from team officials after the Heat's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, January 1. In that game, Jimmy, returning from a 13-day absence due to illness, played just 25 minutes, took only five shots, and finished with nine points. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also opted not to play the small forward in the fourth quarter of either game this week.

Source: Mega

"I'm going out there to compete either way; whether I score nine points or 29 points, I will compete," Jimmy said after the game on Thursday night. "You won't say I'm not out there playing hard. It may look like that because my usage is down and I don't shoot the ball a lot but [you can't say] I'm not playing hard."

Sources have also confirmed that in recent days, Heat president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison met with Jimmy Butler's representatives to bridge the growing divide between the player and the organization. However, these discussions have yet to yield a resolution.