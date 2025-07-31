Gilbert Arenas's Net Worth Is the True Legacy of His Prolific NBA Career The Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards are some of the teams that Gilbert played for over the years. By Diego Peralta Published July 31 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Having a prolific NBA career can come with a wide variety of benefits, and that's something Gilbert Arenas has learned ever since he left the courts in the rearview mirror. The former player is also enjoying the success of his No Chill Podcast, a place where Gilbert is free to share many stories from his trajectory as an athlete.

After playing for so many NBA teams over the course of his career, Gilbert built a reputation for himself in the sport. When a player continues to prove that they're a valuable asset, their contract renewals or acquisition agreements become more expensive. This was case for Gilbert, who had an impressive salary by the time he retired. What is Gilbert Arenas's net worth? Here's what we know about the money accumulated by the talented basketball player.

What is Gilbert Arenas's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gilbert Arenas holds a $5 million net worth to his name. The same outlet reports that the basketball star earned around $163 million over the course of his NBA career. Gilbert spent more than a decade dedicating his life to basketball, which is why he was able to expand the limits of his salary multiple times.

Gilbert Arenas Retired NBA Player Net worth: $5 million During his NBA journey, Gilbert Arenas played for the following teams: Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Shanghai Sharks. Gilbert was a part of three separate NBA All-Star games, the mid-season celebration that features the league's top players. The athlete was also named the Most Improved Player of 2003, as a testament to how he became an important figure right after he was drafted for the first time.

Sadly, professional athletes can't play forever. In the final season of his career as a basketball star, Gilbert Arenas played for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. According to Basketball Reference, the season the athlete spent in China wasn't as impressive as the peak of his NBA career. After attempting to become a star abroad, Gilbert decided that it was time to step away from the basketball courts.

Why did Gilbert Arenas choose the number 0 for his jersey?

Over the course of his NBA tenure, Gilbert Arenas was often spotted wearing the number 0 on his jersey. Basketball Network reports that the player chose this particular number because of the people who used to tell him that he would spend "zero minutes" playing in the NBA before he became a professional.

The number served as a reminder of how far Gilbert had come. The player proved that his haters were wrong when he was hired by the Golden State Warriors in his debut season. In his first year as a professional, Gilbert scored his first point in a free throw against the Toronto Raptors. He would continue to play for the Golden State Warriors for two more years.