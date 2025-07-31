Distractify
Home > Entertainment

What Is ‘Harry Potter’ Star Ralph Ineson’s Net Worth? Inside His Fortune

The English born actor, who already had multiple acting credits under his belt, officially entered into mainstream global success when he was cast in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

By

Updated July 31 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET

Ralph Ineson
Source: Mega

In the world of Hollywood, you don’t have to be a household name to earn a nice fortune for yourself, as evidenced by actor Ralph Ineson, who has appeared in dozens of high-profile films and television shows throughout his career. Let’s take a look at the net worth he has accumulated over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

The English-born actor, who already had multiple acting credits under his belt, officially entered mainstream global success when he was cast in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2.

Ralph Ineson
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What is Ralph Ineson’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ralph Ineson is worth an estimated $4 million as of July 2025, the bulk of which is due to his lucrative film and television career.

In addition to Harry Potter, he has also appeared in The Witch, Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and The Green Knight.

Ralph Ineson

Actor

Net worth: $4 million

Ralph Ineson is an English actor.

Birth date: Dec. 15, 1969

Birthplace: Leeds, West Yorkshire, England

Birth name: Ralph Michael Ineson

Marriages: Ali Milner, married 2003

Children: Two

Education: Lancaster University

Article continues below advertisement

What has Ralph said about his role in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

In a July 2025 interview with Collider to promote the film, in which he stars alongside Julia Garner, Ralph discussed what it was like to step into the role of Galactus.

“I think if they were to watch my experience of driving the suit, essentially is kind of what the job becomes at some point, you do the preparation and the the shareable acting work before you get to work, but the actual job on the day is putting on this absolutely enormous suit and being shot like a miniature,” he told the outlet about what fans would be surprised to learn about playing a role like Galactus.

Article continues below advertisement
Ralph Ineson
Source: Mega

“So, flooded with loads of white light so that that image could be blown up, and the focus is maintained,” Ralph continued. “That's how you shoot a miniature, which is great. But obviously for the actor, it's like working in a huge rubber suit in a sauna, but you're not allowed to sweat.”

Article continues below advertisement

“So, I have a whole pit crew around me — I'm like a Formula One car — with people taking off bits of my costume in between takes to bring my body temperature down, and then bring it back on for the next take,” he continued. “People are shoving air conditioning units up the back of my armor to keep my body temperature down. So, it's a really strange sight. There are eight people buzzing around me like a Formula One pit crew.”

Ralph Ineson
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Now that he is officially in the superhero era of his career, Ralph shared with Collider what it was like eyeing himself as a toy and on other various forms of merchandise for the first time.

“It's really crazy. The maddest one for this, for me, is the popcorn bucket of Galactus’s head, which is about this big. It's enormous!” he said. “That’s kind of surreal. I saw a picture of a toy that's being released, which is kind of to scale to the normal toys, so the Galactus one is about two and a half feet tall. So, yeah, it's very strange to see yourself in toy form.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Conan O'Brien May Be a Comedian, But His Net Worth Is Anything But a Joke

Stephen Colbert's Net Worth Is a Reminder of Just How Long He's Been on TV

What Is Actor Jack Black’s Net Worth? Inside His Impressive Hollywood Fortune

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.