What Is ‘Harry Potter’ Star Ralph Ineson’s Net Worth? Inside His Fortune

In the world of Hollywood, you don’t have to be a household name to earn a nice fortune for yourself, as evidenced by actor Ralph Ineson, who has appeared in dozens of high-profile films and television shows throughout his career. Let’s take a look at the net worth he has accumulated over the years.

The English-born actor, who already had multiple acting credits under his belt, officially entered mainstream global success when he was cast in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2.

What is Ralph Ineson’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ralph Ineson is worth an estimated $4 million as of July 2025, the bulk of which is due to his lucrative film and television career. In addition to Harry Potter, he has also appeared in The Witch, Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and The Green Knight.

Ralph Ineson Actor Net worth: $4 million Ralph Ineson is an English actor. Birth date: Dec. 15, 1969 Birthplace: Leeds, West Yorkshire, England Birth name: Ralph Michael Ineson Marriages: Ali Milner, married 2003 Children: Two Education: Lancaster University

What has Ralph said about his role in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

In a July 2025 interview with Collider to promote the film, in which he stars alongside Julia Garner, Ralph discussed what it was like to step into the role of Galactus.

“I think if they were to watch my experience of driving the suit, essentially is kind of what the job becomes at some point, you do the preparation and the the shareable acting work before you get to work, but the actual job on the day is putting on this absolutely enormous suit and being shot like a miniature,” he told the outlet about what fans would be surprised to learn about playing a role like Galactus.

“So, flooded with loads of white light so that that image could be blown up, and the focus is maintained,” Ralph continued. “That's how you shoot a miniature, which is great. But obviously for the actor, it's like working in a huge rubber suit in a sauna, but you're not allowed to sweat.”

“So, I have a whole pit crew around me — I'm like a Formula One car — with people taking off bits of my costume in between takes to bring my body temperature down, and then bring it back on for the next take,” he continued. “People are shoving air conditioning units up the back of my armor to keep my body temperature down. So, it's a really strange sight. There are eight people buzzing around me like a Formula One pit crew.”

Now that he is officially in the superhero era of his career, Ralph shared with Collider what it was like eyeing himself as a toy and on other various forms of merchandise for the first time.