What Is Actor Jack Black’s Net Worth? Inside His Impressive Hollywood Fortune Jack Black, as an actor and musician who is one half of the musical comedy duo Tenacious D, has practically done it all in Hollywood By Danielle Jennings Published April 7 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Jack Black has kept audiences entertained for decades with his crowd-pleasing humor in a variety of high-profile movie projects, as such his net worth is highly impressive.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack, an actor and musician who is one half of the musical comedy duo Tenacious D, has practically done it all in Hollywood, from R-rated comedies and rom-coms, to live-action adaptations and voicing animated characters.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Jack Black’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack is worth an estimated $50 million, with the majority of his wealth from his lucrative film career. Jack’s films have grossed a collective amount of billions worldwide, including hits such as the Kung Fu Panda franchise and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Jack Black Actor, musician Net worth: $50 million Jack Black is an American actor and musician. Birth date: Aug. 28, 1969 Birthplace: Santa Monica, Calif. Birth name: Thomas Jacob Black Father: Thomas William Black, satellite engineer Mother: Judith Love Cohen, satellite engineer Marriages: Tanya Haden Children: Two, Samuel (born 2006) and Thomas, born in 2008. Education: University of California

Article continues below advertisement

What has Jack said about his career?

While speaking about the 20th anniversary of School of Rock with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Jack noted how proud he is of his signature role. “That was such a big moment for me. That movie put me on the map in a lot of ways,” he said. “It remains my favorite experience in my career because it gave me a chance to do all the things that I do best, with acting and with performing and writing music, and working with my favorite writer, Mike White, who did such an incredible job writing in my voice,” Jack told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

"It’s very rare and very special when that happens, and working with Richard Linklater, the director, all the planets aligned on that one, and I’ve always felt like that’s the one that’s going to be on my tombstone, and I’m fine with that: the guy from School of Rock,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jack Black married?

In 2006, Jack married musician Tanya Haden. The two eloped after briefly dating, according to People. "My wife is an incredible singer and also cellist," Jack told the outlet in 2023. "I'd love to collaborate with my wife. She's a creative force ... We haven't really done anything for a long time. And it would be fun to do something with her."

Per Parade, although they officially married in 2006, Jack and Tanya actually knew each other back in high school. "I didn't date Tanya or talk to her or anything in high school," he told the outlet in 2015. “I was pretty shy. I just watched her from afar. We only started dating like 20 years after high school."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega