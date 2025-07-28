Phil Collins's Net Worth Is a True Testament to the Power of Creativity The only thing more impressive than Phil Collins's songs is the amount of money he has made thanks to his music. By Diego Peralta Published July 28 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the years, Phil Collins has won the hearts of millions of people from all over the world thanks to his music. From working as the vocalist of Genesis to performing unforgettable tunes featured on the Tarzan soundtrack, Phil's legacy will be defined by certified hits.

Article continues below advertisement

But the wealth the artist has accumulated thanks to tunes such as "In the Air Tonight" and "One More Night" goes beyond anyone's wildest dreams. Here's everything we know about Phil Collins's net worth!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Phil Collins's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the earnings from Phil Collins's career are nothing to be laughed at! The singer is reportedly worth $350 million thanks to his trajectory as an artist. Every step Phil has taken to get that kind of money began when he was cast as Artful Dodger in a 1964 production of Oliver!, according to The Telegraph.

Phil Collins Musician Net worth: $350 million Phil Collins is a British musician and actor who gained fame thanks to his unforgettable songs. He was also the vocalist of the band Genesis, before moving on to his successful solo career. Birthdate: Jan. 30, 1951 Birthplace: London, England Full name: Philip David Charles Collins Marriages: Andrea Bertorelli (1975 - 1980), Jill Tavelman (1984 - 1996), Orianne Cevey (1999 - 2006).

Article continues below advertisement

The career of Phil Collins moved forward when he joined Genesis as a vocalist. The band had originally been formed by Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Ant Phillips, Mike Rutherford, and Chris Stewart, before it was decided that Phil would be given the opportunity to show his worth as a singer. The band went on to release 15 albums over the course of their journey, featuring many different members across the years.

After personal issues derailed the plans of Phil Collins and Genesis, the singer decided to move forward as a solo act. His first album was "Face Value," a work reportedly influenced by the artist's emotional state after his divorce. The record would be followed by "Hello, I Must Be Going!," "No Jacket Required," and "...But Seriously." By this point, it was evident that Phil was also destined to succeed beyond Genesis.

Article continues below advertisement

Phil also enjoyed making unexpected appearances in major Hollywood films. The artist voiced small roles in both Balto and The Jungle Book 2, a sequel that allowed him to expand on his working relationship with The Walt Disney Company. Phil was also seen in Hook and in the popular video game, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Phil Collins has slowed down in recent years.

The pandemic brought many unfortunate developments around the world, but it allowed Phil Collins and other Genesis members to organize a second reunion. The "Last Domino? Tour" gave fans from both Europe and North America the opportunity to say goodbye once and for all to the successful group.