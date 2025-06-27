This Summer’s Hottest Concerts Are Happening on Your Couch! Here’s How to Watch Them Thanks to platforms like nugs, you don’t have to choose between your favorite band and your summer budget. By Distractify Staff Published June 27 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Nugs.net Enterprises

For just $5, nugs is giving music lovers front-row access—all summer long. What if the best seat in the house… was your couch?

Festival season is buzzing, and live music fans are finding new ways to keep the party going. Thanks to platforms like nugs, you don’t have to choose between your favorite band and your summer budget. With hundreds of livestreams and exclusive concert archives, fans can catch legendary shows and new artists alike — wherever they are.

Wait — what’s nugs?

nugs is the go-to streaming service for diehard live music fans. Think Coachella meets Criterion Collection. They’ve got official concert recordings from legendary artists like Pearl Jam, Metallica, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as today's biggest jam bands, including Dead & Company, Phish, Billy Strings, and Goose, full video shows, exclusive livestreams, and backstage interviews you can’t find anywhere else.

They also just dropped a new Roku app, making it easier than ever to throw a show up on your big screen like you’re back in the pit.

Live music is changing—and fans are in charge now

Only 46% of Americans are planning a summer vacation this year, down from 53% in 2024 , and even fewer are buying $200+ concert tickets because the cost of everyday essentials now outweighs travel expenses for most people. Travel is expensive, schedules are tight, and let’s be honest, crowds are exhausting.

So it’s no surprise that livestreaming has exploded. Post-pandemic, artists have embraced hybrid shows and exclusive digital content, while fans have gotten used to front-row seats without leaving the house. Platforms like nugs are making that permanent.

Gen Z isn’t waiting for tour stops

Today’s fans don’t just attend shows; they stream, clip, remix, and share them in real-time. Whether it’s a Twitch party for last night’s Goose set or a TikTok deep dive into John Mayer’s pedalboard, live music lives everywhere now, and Gen Z is leading the charge.

75% off unlimited access to their platform until June 29. That means: Live shows , streamed in real time

, streamed in real time Full-length concert videos and audio archives

Curated playlists & member discounts

An all-new Roku app to bring the show to your screen nugs is fueling that fandom withto their platform until. That means:

No ticket? No problem.

nugs is betting big on a future where every night can be show night, and fans seem to agree. Whether you’re a jam band junkie, a concert film nerd, or just want a better soundtrack to your Friday night hang, the $5/month promo is a no-brainer.

