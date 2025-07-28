Phil Collins's Health a Matter of Debate After Rumors of Hospice Concern Fans "My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in." By Ivy Griffith Published July 28 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The last few weeks of July 2025 were a rough one for Gen X and millennials after a number of high-profile celebrities died, including Ozzy Osbourne, Hulk Hogan, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. So when news started circulating that solo superstar and former Genesis drummer and lead vocalist Phil Collins was in hospice, it seemed like too much.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Phil Collins himself eventually spoke out to set the record straight on the rumors and explain what health issues he was dealing with amid the furor. Here's what we know about Phil's health in 2025.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Phil Collins's health in 2025.

Phil is known by fans for having a long and impressive career, including hit songs both solo and with Genesis such as "You'll Be in My Heart," "In the Air Tonight," "Another Day in Paradise," "One More Night," "Separate Lives," "Sussudio," "You Can't Hurry Love," "Two Hearts," and much, much more. His omnipresent voice and musical skills have been a staple in the childhoods of Gen X and millennials.

When rumors began circulating online in July 2025 that he was receiving end-of-life care in hospice, it's not surprising that people panicked a little. Luckily, Phil is not in hospice care. He set the record straight amid the rumors, quelling fears.

Article continues below advertisement

A representative for Phil told TMZ that the singer was in the hospital recovering from knee surgery, and not in hospice at all. However, fears of Phil's health overall may not be entirely unfounded. Earlier in 2025, TMZ writes, Phil admitted that he no longer has a hunger to make music because he has been "very sick."

Article continues below advertisement

He has dealt with issues in the past.

Unfortunately, Phil has been battling serious health issues on and off since 2007, when he had his first major health complication in the form of a spinal injury. In the late 2010s and early 2020s, it seemed like things were coming to a crescendo after Phil was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair, and he fell on stage during his aptly named Not Dead Yet Tour.

In 2009, Phil told fans that he could never play the drums again due to the impacts of the spinal injury, and at one point said he had taped the drumsticks to his hands in order to be able to play (via DailyMail). He heartbreakingly shared, "My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in," adding, "It comes from years of playing. I can't even hold the sticks properly without it being painful. I even used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through."

Article continues below advertisement

In 2008, Phil finalized his divorce from his wife, Orianne. When she and their two children moved out, Phil turned to alcohol to cope. Looking back in 2019, Phil mused to The Sun, "Within months you're drinking vodka from the fridge in the morning and falling over in front of the kids, you know." He sobered up in 2013 after being diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, adding to his health woes.