Ozzy Osbourne's Last Words Were Shared During His Final Live Performance The musician spoke to his fans for the last time in his hometown, Birmingham, England. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 23 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET

The music industry lost another one of its greats when it was announced that Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday, July 22. Ozzy was surrounded by the love of his life, his wife Sharon Osbourne, and the family they built together.

Before the Black Sabbath frontman died, he was able to speak to his longtime fans directly in a way that was fitting for him. During his final message to his supporters, Ozzy reflected on the musical legacy he would leave behind just a few weeks later. Here's what we know about the prince of darkness's final words.

Source: Mega

What were Ozzy Osbourne's last words?

Ozzy spoke to his fans for the final time during his and Black Sabbath's farewell concert on July 5, 2025 at Villa Park in his hometown, Birmingham, England. The show marked the first time the rocker had reunited with all of the original Black Sabbath members in 20 years. According to The Mirror, due to Ozzy's battle with Parkinson's disease, he performed for the crowd while sitting on a black throne while still giving the infectious energy he was known for.

While onstage, Ozzy addressed the crowd and shared how grateful he was to be with them for the final time and got emotional at one point in the set. "I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years," he told the crowd as he spoke to them for the last time. "You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Ozzy also posted about the show on his Instagram during his final days. On July 21, 2025, the day before he died, he posted a throwback photo of him with Black Sabbath's original members Geezer Butler, Tony Lommi, and Bill Ward to promote the band's final show, which was titled "Back to the Beginning." Ozzy didn't caption the post, though it seemed symbolic to many fans.

"He did really retire.. rest in peace Ozzy," one fan wrote underneath his post. "Thank you for the music you gave us Ozzy may you rest in peace," another commented.

Ozzy Osbourne wanted to share more music with his fans during his final days.

While Ozzy ultimately died weeks after his farewell show with Black Sabbath, The Osbournes alum wasn't going to stop singing until he took his final breath. Before the show, he told Metal Hammer magazine (via The Mirror) that he still had projects he wanted to work on despite the declines in his health.

"I am very blessed to say my goodbyes with the help of so many amazing musicians and friends," Ozzy said. "From the late 60s, we are probably one of the only bands where the original members are still alive and speaking with one another, as my wife says, it's an invisible bond that can't be broken.” “I still enjoy doing my own work," he added. "I also enjoy singing on other people's work. For the foreseeable future, I will keep on recording if the projects interest me. It's very important.”

