Rumors That Ozzy Osbourne Traveled to Switzerland Before His Death Are Everywhere We have no evidence that Ozzy Osbourne traveled to Switzerland prior to his death. By Joseph Allen Published July 23 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne's death at the age of 76 has led many to mourn the rock legend and his legacy as a performer and entertainment personality. As details continue to emerge about how he died, though, there's also been speculation about the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

While we're still learning more, a rumor has begun to spread online that Ozzy traveled to Switzerland for an assisted suicide before his death, in part thanks to an alleged suicide pact that he had with his wife Sharon. Here's what we know about whether those rumors are true.

Did Ozzy Osbourne go to Switzerland before his death?

As of right now, there's no publicly available evidence to suggest that Ozzy went to Switzerland before his death. The rumor started because his wife, Sharon, has repeatedly suggested that the two of them have a suicide pact and did not want to live after they had lost their sense of self. Sharon first mentioned the pact in 2007, and at the time she said they had “come to the same decision" to travel to Switzerland if they suffered a life-limiting illness.

“Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision,” she told The Mirror then. “We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains.” “If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it – we’d be off," she added. “I saw my father suffer from the day he came back into my life in 2002 to the day he died in July. There’s no way I could go through what he did, or put my kids through that.”

Sharon doubled down on that plan more recently when discussing it on The Osbournes podcast in 2023, saying that the suicide pact was "still a plan" that the two of them had. While Sharon has claimed this on several occasions, though, we don't have any evidence that they went through with it. It's possible that the circumstances surrounding Ozzy's death, which came just 17 days after his final show, didn't allow for travel.

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.



We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.



Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

Ozzy lived with Parkinson's and other ailments.

Prior to his death, Ozzy made it clear that the past few years of his life had been quite difficult. In speaking with Piers Morgan in 2023, he said that “it’s been five years of absolute hell for me and the family." “My family has been so supportive,” he added. “I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s been really a bad scene.”