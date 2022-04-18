7 Celebrities Who Look Like Other CelebritiesBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 18 2022, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
While many social media users love pointing out ordinary people who look like celebrities, several well-known entertainers also have doppelgängers within their industry. It’s not uncommon to watch Young Sheldon, starring Montana Jordan, and have Ghost or Dirty Dancing flashbacks, even thought the actor wasn't in either of those films.
Similarly, people across the internet can’t stop mistaking singer Amerie for a particular The Kardashians star. And there are several other celebrity look-alikes in the entertainment world. A few of them have even poked fun at the celebrity “twin” comparisons.
Take a look at these celebrities and their famous doppelgängers and tell us if you aren't seeing double.
Montana Jordan and Patrick Swayze
Montana’s character in Young Sheldon provides several ‘80s flashbacks. With George Cooper Jr.’s mullet and cutoff shirts, many fans compared him to the iconic Patrick Swayze from the same era. Montana and Patrick also have the same eye color and signature bushy eyebrows but although they possess similar features, the actors aren’t related and likely didn’t know each other before the Donnie Darko actor died in 2009.
Mckenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka
In 2018, Mckenna Grace landed a guest spot on Kiernan Shipka’s show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as a young Sabrina. During her appearance, fans instantly noticed her and Kiernan’s similarities. However, the actresses aren’t biologically related, though they both started acting at young ages.
Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley
In an interview with MediaVillage, Amber Riley referred to Raven Goodwin as her “industry twin” and joked about getting mistaken for her at several red carpet events. After connecting in person, the actresses decided to join in on the comparisons by starring in Lifetime’s Single Black Female. The film was a remake of Single White Female, which starred Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Lily Collins and Audrey Hepburn
Lily Collins showed off her striking resemblance to Audrey Hepburn while playing the stylish Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris. While the two have similar eyes, lips, and a preference for short hairstyles, Lily and Audrey aren’t related. Nonetheless, fans were beside themselves when they discovered Lily isn’t playing Audrey in the Breakfast at Tiffany’s actress’s biopic.
Amerie and Kourtney Kardashian
While Amerie and Kourtney Kardashian’s career paths couldn't be more different, Twitter believes the singer and the reality star are somehow related. Years after Keeping up With the Kardashians aired, fans couldn’t help but notice the Poosh founder and the “1 Thing” singer’s similarities. Although they seemingly have the same smile, eyes, and dark hair, the two aren’t related. However, both Kourtney and Amerie said they’ve received doppelgänger comments in the past.
“Yes, we both get that, actually,” Amerie said on IGTV in May 2020. “Or have both gotten that. I can see that,” she said. “I can see that we favor each other, but I don’t feel like I favor her sisters, and she doesn’t favor my sisters. It’s kind of strange that our looks would intersect.”
Alisha Wainwright and Alicia Keys
The Raising Dion actress and the “Diary” singer have similar eyes, smiles, and even share the same name. While Alisha Wainwright and Alicia Keys aren’t related by blood, they’re aware of the comparisons. During an interview, the actress said being compared to the Grammy winner is the “nicest compliment.”
Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry
Ever since Katy Perry rose to fame with her hit single, “I Kissed a Girl,” fans have had to blink twice to make sure they aren't confusing her with Zooey Deschanel. The singer and the New Girl star’s similar features include their eyes, lips, and hair color. In December 2020, Katy used their likeness to her advantage by having Zooey portray her in the music video for her song, “Not the End of the World.” While promoting the video, the American Idol host admitted she pretended to be Zooey to get into clubs before she became famous.
“When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time — it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. … In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you,” Katy said to the 500 Days of Summer star on Instagram Live. “But I have to admit something to you on a Live: that when I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”