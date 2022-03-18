Logo
Home > Entertainment
Audrey Hepburn , Lily Collins
Source: Getty Images

Is Lily Collins Related to Audrey Hepburn? They Look a Lot Alike

By

Mar. 18 2022, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Classic movies from the '50s and '60s were undoubtedly going to be successful if actress Audrey Hepburn was cast in the leading role. To this day, she's considered a legendary Hollywood star. Her iconic beauty was captured in a long list of films throughout her career, and she’s also been labeled one of the most fashionable women of her era. Being compared to Audrey is an honor!

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Collins has been climbing her way to becoming an A-list Hollywood star and with her most recent project, Emily in Paris, her star is bound to grow even brighter. Since being on the Netflix show has allowed Lily to showcase Emily's unique fashion sense, many viewers are scratching their heads wondering whether the actress might be related to Audrey Hepburn, who was also a fashion maven, both on- and off-screen.

So, is Lily Collins related to Audrey Hepburn?

Audrey Hepburn
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Is Lily Collins related to Audrey Hepburn?

Despite the fact that Audrey and Lily share a striking resemblance, it turns out that they’re not related by blood. That doesn’t mean Lily doesn’t have any famous family members, though. Her father happens to be none other than iconic musician Phil Collins.

Phil is the genius behind hits like "In the Air Tonight" and Tarzan's "You'll Be in My Heart." So, although Lily certainly comes from a talented bloodline, hers isn’t mixed with Audrey's.

Article continues below advertisement
Lily Collins
Source: Getty Images

Will Lily Collins star as Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming biopic?

Fans of Lily's were upset when they learned that she wasn’t cast to play Audrey in an upcoming biopic. It would've made a lot of sense for Lily to be considered for the role since people have been questioning whether or not she’s related to Audrey for her entire career. Unfortunately, the role of Audrey went to Rooney Mara, who you might recognize from movies like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Nightmare Alley, and The Social Network.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Newsweek, details about the biopic are mostly under wraps at the moment — including how far along production is. Since fans are unsure about how much of the movie has been filmed, they’re speaking out on social media hoping for a chance to see Lily take over Rooney's role.

Source: Twitter/@sugarysaturn
Article continues below advertisement

One Twitter user named @SugarySaturn posted, “Lily Collins is born to play Audrey Hepburn, and yes she does have the range. I said what I said." They were sure to add the hilarious meme of Tyra Banks shouting about how she was “rooting for you!"

The same user drew a major comparison, writing, “No one thought Kristen Stewart could pull off playing Princess Diana and she nailed it. Lily Collins would’ve 100 percent done the same thing with the Audrey Hepburn role if she had a chance.”

As of now, there is no word on whether the movie producers intend on making any cast changes. Fortunately, Rooney's acting history proves that this is a role she’ll be able to handle.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Audrey Hepburn Had a Very Public Dating Life Over the Course of Her Career

Is Lily Collins' Love Life Anything Like That of Her 'Emily in Paris' Character?

The Cast of 'Emily in Paris' Theorize What'll Happen After That Season 2 Finale

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.