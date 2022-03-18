Is Lily Collins Related to Audrey Hepburn? They Look a Lot Alike

Is Lily Collins Related to Audrey Hepburn? They Look a Lot AlikeBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 18 2022, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Classic movies from the '50s and '60s were undoubtedly going to be successful if actress Audrey Hepburn was cast in the leading role. To this day, she's considered a legendary Hollywood star. Her iconic beauty was captured in a long list of films throughout her career, and she’s also been labeled one of the most fashionable women of her era. Being compared to Audrey is an honor!
Lily Collins has been climbing her way to becoming an A-list Hollywood star and with her most recent project, Emily in Paris, her star is bound to grow even brighter. Since being on the Netflix show has allowed Lily to showcase Emily's unique fashion sense, many viewers are scratching their heads wondering whether the actress might be related to Audrey Hepburn, who was also a fashion maven, both on- and off-screen.
So, is Lily Collins related to Audrey Hepburn?
Despite the fact that Audrey and Lily share a striking resemblance, it turns out that they’re not related by blood. That doesn’t mean Lily doesn’t have any famous family members, though. Her father happens to be none other than iconic musician Phil Collins.
Phil is the genius behind hits like "In the Air Tonight" and Tarzan's "You'll Be in My Heart." So, although Lily certainly comes from a talented bloodline, hers isn’t mixed with Audrey's.
Will Lily Collins star as Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming biopic?
Fans of Lily's were upset when they learned that she wasn’t cast to play Audrey in an upcoming biopic. It would've made a lot of sense for Lily to be considered for the role since people have been questioning whether or not she’s related to Audrey for her entire career. Unfortunately, the role of Audrey went to Rooney Mara, who you might recognize from movies like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Nightmare Alley, and The Social Network.
According to Newsweek, details about the biopic are mostly under wraps at the moment — including how far along production is. Since fans are unsure about how much of the movie has been filmed, they’re speaking out on social media hoping for a chance to see Lily take over Rooney's role.
One Twitter user named @SugarySaturn posted, “Lily Collins is born to play Audrey Hepburn, and yes she does have the range. I said what I said." They were sure to add the hilarious meme of Tyra Banks shouting about how she was “rooting for you!"
The same user drew a major comparison, writing, “No one thought Kristen Stewart could pull off playing Princess Diana and she nailed it. Lily Collins would’ve 100 percent done the same thing with the Audrey Hepburn role if she had a chance.”
As of now, there is no word on whether the movie producers intend on making any cast changes. Fortunately, Rooney's acting history proves that this is a role she’ll be able to handle.