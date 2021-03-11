Audrey Hepburn Had a Very Public Dating Life Over the Course of Her Career

Although Audrey was only married twice, she also had a ton of admirers and boyfriends she was unafraid to share with the world. One of her public relationships was with fellow actor Robert Wolders. He appeared in shows like Bewitched and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. They were together for years until Audrey's death.

Audrey was also linked to Peter O'Toole, as they were in the 1966 movie How to Steal a Million together. There were rumors that Audrey and James Dean had dated once, but unlike her other public affairs, her relationship with James wasn't ever confirmed.

Despite being a tabloid darling, thanks in part to her numerous relationships that caught the eye of the public more often than not, Audrey managed to leave her mark on the world in many different ways.