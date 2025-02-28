Conan O'Brien May Be a Comedian, But His Net Worth Is Anything But a Joke Conan O'Brien's net worth proves that comedy really does pay off! By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 28 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For decades, Conan O'Brien has been a key figure in comedy and late-night television, entertaining audiences with his one-of-a-kind humor and unmistakable red hair! From hosting his own talk shows to making unforgettable guest appearances on popular TV shows, Conan's legendary career has been a wild journey of laughter, milestones, and unforgettable moments.

But beyond the jokes and the laughs, Conan's financial success is just as impressive. That said, here's everything you need to know about Conan O'Brien's impressive net worth!

Source: Mega

What is Conan O'Brien's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conan O'Brien's net worth is absolutely astonishing! The beloved comedian and longtime TV host is estimated to be worth an incredible $200 million. Wow — can you even imagine having that kind of wealth?!

Conan's journey to financial success began in his early career. Before becoming a late-night legend, he worked as a writer for iconic shows such as Not Necessarily the News, Saturday Night Live, and The Simpsons. His sharp comedic writing set the stage for his future successes as a host and a multimedia mogul.

Conan O'Brien TV host, comedian, actor, writer, producer Net worth: $200 million Conan O'Brien is a TV host, comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is best known for hosting late-night talk shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. Birthdate: April 18, 1963 Birthplace: Brookline, Mass. Mother: Ruth O'Brien (née Reardon; 1931–2024) Father: Thomas Francis O'Brien (1929–2024) Siblings: Neal, Jane, Justin, Kate and Luke Marriages: Liza Powel ​(m. 2002) Children: Neve (b. 2003) and Beckett (b. 2005)

For nearly 30 years, Conan has been a staple in late-night television, hosting iconic shows such as Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. For his work on Conan, he earned a hefty annual salary of $12 million.

In more recent years, Conan has expanded his empire beyond television, finding major success in the podcasting world. In 2018, his production company, Team Coco, teamed up with Earwolf to launch his weekly podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. The podcast quickly became an enormous hit, garnering strong reviews and eventually becoming one of the top podcasts on the market. It also racked up several prestigious awards during its run, cementing Conan's place as a multimedia mogul.

Then, in May 2022, Conan made another major financial move when SiriusXM bought Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, along with the entire Team Coco digital media business, for a jaw-dropping $150 million. This acquisition included other popular Team Coco podcasts, such as Inside Conan and Parks and Recollection, as well as plans to create a comedy channel for SiriusXM.

Source: Max

But that wasn't the end of Conan's success. Just two years later, in April 2024, he took on a new challenge with the launch of his travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go, on Max. The hit streaming series, a spinoff of Conan's podcast and successor to his popular travel specials, has received widespread critical acclaim.

At the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Conan O'Brien Must Go was nominated for two Emmys and won the prestigious award for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The show has since been renewed for a second season. Over the years, Conan has also hosted numerous high-profile events, including the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006, the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 1995 and 2013, and he is set to host the Academy Awards in 2025.