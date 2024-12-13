Conan O'Brien's Parents Passed Away Within Days of Each Other — Get to Know Them Conan's parents were married for 66 years before both passed away in December 2024. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Dec. 13 2024, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The end of 2024 marked a heartbreaking chapter in Conan O’Brien’s life — the loss of both his parents within days of each other. Conan’s father, Thomas O’Brien, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at his home in Brookline, Mass. Just three days later, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, news broke that his mother, Ruth Reardon O’Brien, had also passed.

Losing one parent is devastating, but losing both within a week is truly unimaginable. Two doses of grief and two farewells to the people who not only brought you into the world but also guided you through it — it’s a heartbreak few can prepare for. In honor of Conan's parents, we’re reflecting on the remarkable roles Thomas and Ruth played in their son’s life and celebrating who they were as individuals. Here’s a closer look at their lives and legacy.

Conan O'Brien's mother, Ruth Reardon O'Brien, died at 92.

Conan's mother, Ruth, passed away "peacefully" at her home in Mass. on Dec. 12, 2024, at the age of 92, according to her obituary. Born in 1932, Ruth lived through significant societal shifts and made a lasting impact in her field.

Raised in Worcester, Mass., she graduated from South High School before earning her degree from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie in 1953. Ruth furthered her education at Yale Law School, graduating in 1956 as one of only four women in her class.

After law school, Ruth served as a law clerk for The Honorable Raymond Wilkins, Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, for one year. She went on to build a successful career as a real estate attorney at Ropes & Gray in Boston. In 1978, she made history as the firm's second female partner, a remarkable achievement in her field.

Conan O'Brien's father, Thomas O'Brien, passed away at 95.

Just days before Conan said his goodbyes to his mother, his father passed away. Thomas was a respected physician and someone Conan credits with introducing comedy to his children.

According to the Boston Globe, Thomas introduced Conan and his siblings to movies by Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers. Conan described his father as "in constant motion," adding that he "was interested in everything — absolutely everything," per his interview with the Boston Globe. Conan also shared that his father "was often the funniest guy in the room," noting that when he laughed, "his whole body would convulse and he would almost hug himself."

Thomas wasn't just funny, he was also highly accomplished. He graduated from Harvard Medical School with his M.D. cum laude, on a full scholarship, in 1954, according to his obituary. He went on to work as a resident at the Department of Medicine, Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston and later worked for the Department of Microbiology at Harvard Medical School from 1959 to 1961.

Conan O'Brien's parents had six kids and nine grandchildren.