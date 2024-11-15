Home > Entertainment Conan O'Brien Tries to Keep Politics out of His Comedy, but Where Does He Stand Personally? Conan was tapped to host the 2025 Oscars, and many think his jokes won't center on politics. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 15 2024, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien announced via his Instagram on Nov. 15, 2024, that he would be hosting the 2025 Oscars — airing live on ABC on March 2, 2025 — headlines quickly suggested folks tuning in to the awards show should expect fewer Donald Trump jokes.

Is it because Trump defied the odds and won the 2024 presidential election, leaving Conan with little to say, or is it because Conan is actually a Trump supporter? Either way, let's take a closer look at his political views and see where he really stands.

Conan O'Brien typically tries to avoid politically driven material.

Conan has openly admitted to being a history buff, but with his upcoming role as host of the 2025 Oscars, much of his content will likely avoid political topics. Unlike Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, Conan tends to steer clear of political material. However, that doesn't mean he won't throw in the occasional dig or share his opinion on a political matter from time to time.

Although several sources suggest Conan will steer clear of Trump jokes, it's probably not out of respect for the soon-to-be 47th president, as Conan has voiced his concerns about him in the past.

Conan O'Brien has made several less-than-flattering comments about Trump in the past.

In a December 2020 interview with President Joe Biden, Conan referred to Trump as the villain from the Harry Potter series, Voldemort. “He’s like Voldemort now: His name shall not be mentioned.” Clearly, being compared to the dark wizard who nearly destroyed Hogwarts and caused the demise of Albus Dumbledore isn’t exactly a compliment, so it’s safe to say Conan isn’t particularly fond of Trump.

Conan also commented on the MAGA Republicans' approach to helping Ukraine, quoting their stance: "Well, we can let Ukraine go. It’s not really in our interest." Conan responded, saying, "I don’t understand it. It’s confusing.”

Back in 2016, when Trump was named the winner of the presidential election, Conan expressed a mix of optimism and skepticism. He said, “The optimist in me chooses today to be happy that we have fair and free elections at all,” suggesting that while he wasn’t thrilled with the outcome, he took a more optimistic approach. He joked, “In America, we get to choose who is going to ruin our country.”

Despite differing opinions, Conan emphasized the importance of democracy, stating, “We should feel grateful that we get to vote, and if we don’t get our way, we have the chance to try again. It’s a beautiful thing.” And that we do!

Conan O'Brien once said Trump jokes aren't funny.

Overall, Conan has taken a neutral stance on election results, with a few light jabs thrown here and there. While he may not be Trump's biggest fan, Conan tends to be fair and point out the obvious.

He admitted to journalist Kara Swisher during his appearance on her podcast in September 2023 that Trump jokes just aren’t funny, per Deadline. "So I always thought when Trump came along, what a lot of people have to revert to is: ‘Doesn’t he suck? I hate that guy. He’s an a--hole' . . . And those aren’t jokes.”

No matter where I go in the world, I know how to blend in. #ConanOBrienMustGo pic.twitter.com/FrF2q4IZrY — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 4, 2024