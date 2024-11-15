Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sylvester Stallone Sylvester Stallone's Politics: Where the Actor Stands on the Political Spectrum "I don’t think you can be totally one-sided forever. Then you close your mind to all sorts of possibilities." By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 15 2024, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has been an influential and well-known figure both on and off the screen for a very long time. Known for iconic roles like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, Sylvester’s reputation as a relatable, resilient hero often extends to his public persona. Recently, Sylvester Stallone’s politics have sparked conversations among his fans and followers following the remarks he made during an event at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

At the America First Policy Institute Gala, Sylvester made headlines when he introduced President Donald Trump as the "second coming of George Washington." According to Deadline, he proceeded to praise President Trump’s resilience and leadership while drawing parallels to his own fictional characters who overcome impossible odds. This bold comparison immediately ignited chatter on social media.

Interested in taking a closer look at the actor’s political views? Keep reading as we dive into what he’s had to say about politics over the years and where he leans more into the Republican or Democratic side of the political spectrum.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Where Sylvester Stallone stands on politics is a complex question to answer.

According to Wikipedia, Sylvester is often linked to conservative ideals, but his political history is a bit more complex than that. Over the years, he has donated to both Democratic and Republican campaigns. In 2008, Sylvester endorsed Republican Senator John McCain during the presidential election, calling him the “real-life Rocky.” However, in 2016, he declined an offer to chair the National Endowment for the Arts under President Trump’s administration. He explained that he wanted to focus on veterans’s causes instead.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite toeing the line between the two parties on the political spectrum, Sylvester reportedly recently “came out of the MAGA closet.” His support of President Trump only further highlighted the conversative beliefs he’s often connected to.

JUST IN: Sylvester Stallone introduces Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, says Trump is like the “second George Washington.”



“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology.”



“This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled… pic.twitter.com/3SZn7bOjsM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, his remarks at Mar-a-Lago sparked a lot of chatter online. While most were quick to praise the actor, a few admitted they were shocked to learn he supported President Trump. On X (formerly Twitter), one user declared, "Stallone is America First! Yes, he is!" Another enthusiastically wrote, "Rocky introducing President Trump as the second coming of George Washington. That’s pretty awesome, and we’re here to witness it."

Many celebrated his bold statement, expressing admiration for his alignment with President Trump. One X user commented, "Dude, I had no idea Stallone was a Trump supporter. I know he called out the snowflakes a few years ago, but this is fantastic." Another wrote, "Grew up on Stallone movies … that’s why I’m not a pansy!" Others reflected on appreciating the actor recognizing how empowering President Trump was, "He is right. It is absolutely incredible what Trump has done. This country hasn’t been this energized since 9/11."

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester’s political beliefs cannot be placed in a single category.

At the end of the day, whether this actor is a Republican or Democrat is not an easy question to answer because his political views do not fit neatly into one category. According to Soap Central, Sylvester claims that he had a politically agnostic upbringing. Furthermore, he didn’t understand the difference between Republican and Democrat until he was in his thirties. So, it makes sense that he frequently shifts his political beliefs and doesn’t follow a strict party line.

Sylvester Stallone introduced DJT as the second George Washington at a speech made from Mar-a-Lago 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XOo8IdX1NX — Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) November 15, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

While his recent comments paint him as a strong supporter of President Trump, his support hasn’t always been with the Republican party. Over the years, he also showed support to Democrats including Joe Biden and Chris Dodd.