Alison Lohman's Politics: Why Her 2024 Presidential Endorsement Surprised Fans "It's OK to be upset and disagree with someone politically, but attacking/bullying someone isn't doing any good for everyone involved." By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 6 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET

Alison Lohman, known for her roles in Drag Me to Hell and White Oleander, recently made a surprising political endorsement that has left fans divided. On Election Day, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her shocking support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, marking the first time she’s publicly backed a Republican candidate. This unexpected statement has sparked a mix of reactions online, with some fans expressing disappointment and others showing their support.

Many followers are now curious about her motivations and how her endorsement reflects her political views. As more details emerge, the debate continues to unfold online. So, what are the reactions to Alison Lohman’s politics, and how is she responding to both praise and criticism? Keep reading as we take a closer look.

Alison Lohman’s politics spark a wave of reactions on social media.

In her Election Day post, Alison wrote, “I feel like we can live in a safer and healthier country with @RobertKennedyJr and @realDonaldTrump. This is [the] first time I’ll be voting for a Republican president. Happy voting day everybody.” The post quickly drew attention, with some users supporting her choice and others expressing disappointment.

One X user commented, "You either got hacked or fooled all of us. Either way not good." Another follower responded, "Big yikes. I take it all back," reflecting the surprise among fans who hadn’t expected her to align with a Republican candidate. Concerns about her stance on environmental issues surfaced as well, with one comment stating, "Alison, do you understand how late we are to do anything about climate change? ... please do not make the mistake of voting for a man who does not accept science."

Still, not all responses were critical. Some fans shared support for Alison’s choice, resonating with their own political shifts. One user said, "Outstanding. This is the first time I’ve voted in my entire life, and it’s for Trump. Everything has changed." Another fan added, "That’s awesome. I’m voting for Trump, too, despite his many, many flaws."

Alison’s personal choices offer insight into her evolving politics.

Alison’s shift toward supporting a Republican candidate may reflect her personal values and priorities, especially for those familiar with her background. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she discussed her decision to step back from acting to raise her three children, prioritizing family life over her Hollywood career. A supportive fan referenced this in response to her post on X, "Taking a break from headlining Hollywood films to raise your three kids and now this? You have my utmost respect."

Her American flag post later that night gained a different response.

Later that night, Alison shared an American flag emoji on X around 3 a.m. EST. This simple post received more positive responses from fans, who rallied around her as a figure of unity.

"America and the world won tonight. Bright future ahead," one X user replied, interpreting her post as a symbol of national pride. Another fan defended her: "It’s OK to be upset and disagree with someone politically, but attacking/bullying someone isn’t doing any good for everyone involved." Many fans saw Alison’s flag post as a courageous display of pride and independence. She even had one follower show appreciation: "It’s thanks to folks like you. Who did the brave thing and voted their conscience, not party."

Alison’s evolving political stance has had a lasting impact on her fanbase.

Alison’s Election Day posts on X have brought her politics into the public eye in a way fans hadn’t seen before. By aligning herself with candidates known for their controversial stances, she surprised and even disappointed some longtime followers. For others, though, her decision was seen as a personal stand for values she feels strongly about.

In the wake of the mixed reactions, Alison responded with a simple message: “Kindness goes farther.” Rather than engaging with negative comments, she chose to focus on positivity, responding to supportive fans with heart emojis. Her restrained approach suggested a refusal to engage in hostility, underscoring a commitment to her beliefs and a desire for a respectful dialogue.